Society

📝OP-ED: Upholding truth, preventing fake news from eroding public trust

Today’s readers are not short of information; what matters is the ability to receive, filter and compare it with credible sources. When information is unverified, it is essential to remain cautious, avoiding it hastily, and certainly refrain from sharing it impulsively.

A handbook on combating fake news and misinformation on the Internet (Photo: VNA)
A handbook on combating fake news and misinformation on the Internet (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Amid today’s fast-moving information landscape, not all content is intended to inform, clarify the truth or serve the public good. In recent times, a range of unfounded rumours, particularly concerning the health and personal lives of senior and former leaders, as well as issues related to institutional restructuring and policy changes, have been deliberately circulated, distorting public perception and undermining social trust.

It is not difficult to find certain foreign media outlets focusing on sensitive issues such as the health and private lives of Vietnamese leaders. Some report directly with sensational language, while others adopt an indirect approach, using terms like “rumours” or “speculation”, then subtly expanding these into broader doubts about Vietnam’s political situation. Although such wording inherently signals uncertainty, when placed together it can blur the line between verified information and conjecture, leading readers to misunderstand the true nature of events.

On social media, the situation is even more evident. Some accounts, self-proclaimed as “pro-democracy activists” or “lawyers”, have circulated claims such as senior leaders being “elderly and prone to health issues”, “suffering strokes” or “disappearing for days”, without any verifiable sources or confirmation. Others go further, framing narratives in a suggestive manner, implying internal political struggles or instability. These posts are often accompanied by provocative, sensational language and vague “evidence”, creating the impression that a major upheaval is imminent.

Within a short time, such content attracts significant attention and spreads widely. This is not coincidental, but indicative of ulterior motives behind its dissemination.

Closer observation reveals a common pattern: rumours tend to emerge in clusters around major national events, often revolving around familiar themes such as leadership health, internal Party matters or other sensitive issues. This deliberate repetition shows that this is not simply a spontaneous phenomenon.

vnanet-potal-xu-phat-mot-truong-hop-chia-se-thong-tin-sai-su-that-xuc-pham-lanh-dao-8575282.jpg
Police of Ninh Binh province question individuals who post false information on social media. (Photo published by VNA)

However, reality remains the clearest measure. Just days after such rumours appear, senior leaders continue to be seen chairing important meetings, participating in scheduled activities and engaging with foreign counterparts, as reported by both domestic and international media. When compared with facts, these rumours are clearly unfounded.

This underscores the core value of journalism - objectivity, accuracy, truthfulness and service to the public. The press plays a vital role in providing knowledge, overseeing power, fostering social critique and spreading positive values, thereby guiding public opinion and encouraging constructive action. In short, journalism is grounded in truth. By contrast, malicious information often “borrows the guise of truth”, mixing fact and fiction to mislead readers.

In reality, fake news is not difficult to identify. It typically lacks official sources, uses emotive and speculative language, offers no verification, and most importantly, does not align with actual developments. Today’s readers are not short of information; what matters is the ability to receive, filter and compare it with credible sources. When information is unverified, it is essential to remain cautious, avoiding it hastily, and certainly refrain from sharing it impulsively.

It should be stressed that fake news is not simply a matter of right or wrong. Its consequences can be far more serious. When trust is shaken, public perception is affected. A false rumour can distort not only views about an individual but also broader understanding of societal conditions.

Nevertheless, fake news can only thrive when people inadvertently facilitate its spread. A single click to share or an unverified comment can amplify misinformation. In this sense, every social media user becomes their own “gatekeeper”.

As the old saying goes, “Seeing is believing.” Therefore, when encountering unverified information, it is essential to remain vigilant, to question carefully and avoid falling into the trap of misinformation.

A modern society requires a healthy information environment. It cannot allow misleading sources to dominate, nor rely solely on corrective action after misinformation has spread. More importantly, it must cultivate responsible habits of information consumption and verification among the public. Combating fake news is not only the responsibility of authorities or the press, but a shared duty of the entire society. In this effort, mainstream media play a particularly important role in providing timely, accurate and transparent information.

When the truth is delivered clearly and promptly, fake news will have little room to exist./.

VNA
#social trust #unfounded rumours #fake news #transparent information
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

National Assembly Election

14th National Party Congress

Related News

Dao ethnic minority people cast their votes. (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Responsibility, trust demonstrated in general election

The success of the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term goes beyond the scope of a routine political event. It is an occasion for people nationwide to exercise their right to mastery and place their trust in the representatives chosen for the country’s new stage of development.

The closing of the 13th Party Central Committee's 15th plenum on December 23 (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Party Congress personnel: No room for rumours!

As Vietnam stands on the threshold of a promising new development phase brimming with opportunities and high expectations, staying alert to fake news, rumours, and baseless accusations is not merely a voice of rationality but a civic duty towards the nation’s future.

See more

Arrest warrants issued for Di and Dinh Yum, who are accused of abusing religious cover to undermine the State’s national unity policy (Photo: the Investigation Security Agency of the Gia Lai provincial Department of Public Security)

Two wanted for abusing religious cover to undermine national unity policy

The fugitives are Di (also known as Siu Di), born in 1941, and Dinh Yum (also known as Dinh Jum or Ba Koih), born in 1963, from Ba Na ethnic minority group in Gia Lai province, and hold Vietnamese nationality. They have been charged under Clause 1, Article 116 of the Penal Code for undermining the national unity policy.

Thach Phuoc Binh, Deputy Head of the Vinh Long delegation of National Assembly deputies, presents gifts to residents in Long Hiep commune on the occasion of the 2026 Chol Chnam Thmay festival. (Photo: VNA)

Support delivered to Khmer households for traditional New Year

The province's delegation of National Assembly deputies, in coordination with relevant agencies, presented 600 gifts across 11 communes, including 100 in Tap Son commune and 50 in each of the others. The programme, worth 300 million VND (11,300 USD), was funded by Agribank’s Vinh Long branch.

Delegates launch the national job exchange platform. (Photo: VNA)

National job exchange platform launched to connect labour supply and demand

The national job exchange platform was launched on April 14 at vieclam.gov.vn, expected to enhance connections between job seekers and employers, contributing to a modern, transparent, flexible, and efficient labour market while improving employment services, ensuring social welfare, and supporting sustainable socio-economic development.

Students from the Talent Incubation Centre (HITA) attend the launch ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Talent incubation centre debuts in Czech Republic to empower Vietnamese youth

Many overseas Vietnamese families, despite prioritising education and living standards, may face gaps in parent-child connection due to language and cultural differences. Therefore, the Talent Incubation Centre (HITA) in the Czech Republic seeks to foster deeper understanding within families, helping young people build confidence and character from within.

Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee President Bui Thi Minh Hoai (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Fatherland Front calls for support for Humanitarian Month 2026

In an appeal letter, VFF Central Committee President Bui Thi Minh Hoai highlighted the tradition of national solidarity and compassion, noting that individuals and organisations have consistently provided timely support to those in need both domestically and internationally.

Delegates and representatives of Vietnamese Buddhists attend the prayer ceremony in Incheon city on April 12. (Photo: VNA)

Prayer ceremony in RoK promotes peace, maritime sovereignty awareness

The event went beyond a religious practice to reflect a shared sense of responsibility toward the homeland, particularly in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, while conveying a positive message advocating peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

Deputy Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Y Thong presents gifts to Ta Khvich Thmay Pagoda in Ho Dac Kien commune, Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Delegation extends Chol Chnam Thmay greetings in Can Tho

Speaking during the visit, Minister of Ethnic and Religious AffairsY Thong highlighted the sacred significance of the traditional Chol Chnam Thmay festival, describing it as a distinctive cultural tradition and an occasion for the Khmer people to honour their roots and strengthen community solidarity.

Participants engage in lively exchanges and shared ideas at the event (Photo: VNA)

Australia–Vietnam talent network launches in Western Australia

Founded in Western Australia, the network brings together students, young professionals, entrepreneurs, and community members, with a focus on fostering meaningful connections, supporting career development, and encouraging cross-border collaboration.

Tram Chim National Park steps up wetland restoration efforts (Photo: VNA)

Efforts underway to revive wetlands at Tram Chim National Park

Tram Chim National Park in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap is stepping up efforts to restore a sustainable wetland ecosystem, one of the last remaining areas representing the typical wetland landscape of the historic Dong Thap Muoi region.

Delegates take part in traditional Lao rituals during the Bunpimay New Year celebration. (Photo: VNA)

Bunpimay celebration in Da Nang boosts Vietnam–Laos ties

Da Nang is committed to strengthening ties with central and southern Lao provinces. The city has been rolling out effective cooperation programmes across multiple sectors, including diplomacy, trade, education, health care, defence and social welfare.

Khmer people celebrate the New Year at Sro Lon Pagoda, My Xuyen ward, Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

PM Le Minh Hung extends Chol Chnam Thmay greetings to Khmer community

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung stressed the need for ministries, sectors and localities to fully and promptly implement social welfare policies, improve living conditions, and provide care for policy beneficiaries, disadvantaged households and vulnerable groups, while ensuring that the Khmer community celebrates Chol Chnam Thmay in a spirit of unity, joy, safety and thrift, in line with civilised practices and traditional cultural values.