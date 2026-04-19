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Vietnamese, German universities cooperate to advance high-quality workforce training

Under the MoA, the two sides will introduce Germany’s practice-oriented education model into Vietnam while building a long-term cooperation roadmap.

The signing ceremony for a memorandum of agreement on strengthening cooperation in education and training for a highly skilled workforce between CMC University and S-Next on April 17 (Photo: VNA)
The signing ceremony for a memorandum of agreement on strengthening cooperation in education and training for a highly skilled workforce between CMC University and S-Next on April 17 (Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) – A memorandum of agreement (MoA) has been signed between Vietnam’s CMC University and the Schools of Next Practices (S-Next) under Germany’s Steinbeis University, focusing on strengthening cooperation in education and training for a highly skilled workforce.

Under the MoA, the two sides will introduce Germany’s practice-oriented education model into Vietnam while building a long-term cooperation roadmap. Key initiatives include establishing a transfer centre in Vietnam, developing joint master’s degree programmes, enhancing research capacity in fields such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, and building a digital training ecosystem.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Berlin on April 17, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh described the agreement as a meaningful step in CMC University’s internationalisation strategy.

He noted that amid the rapid transformation of the knowledge-based economy and technological landscape, linking a pioneering “digital university” in Vietnam with a business-integrated education model such as S-Next reflects a forward-looking and appropriate approach. The ambassador also affirmed that the embassy will continue to support the partnership to ensure tangible benefits for both countries’ education systems.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Prof. Dr Mario Vaupel, Chief Executive Officer at Steinbeis University, characterised the MoA as a foundational move that will pave the way for long-term cooperation. He expressed his confidence that the partnership will help develop modern learning models and innovative educational approaches for younger generations.

Echoing this view, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thanh Tung, President of CMC University, emphasised that the collaboration will open up opportunities for students to participate in global study programmes and undertake internships with Steinbeis partner enterprises in Germany and across Europe.

He noted that the partnership will not only enhance training quality but also directly address the growing demand for highly skilled workers in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Within the broader framework of the Vietnam – Germany strategic partnership, he described the initiative as a highlight of educational diplomacy.

Founded in 1971 in Stuttgart, Steinbeis has developed into Europe’s largest technology transfer network, comprising more than 1,000 centres and 6,000 experts and implementing over 10,000 projects annually worldwide./.

VNA
#CMC University #S-Next #highly skilled workforce #Vietnam – Germany relations Germany Vietnam
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