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Ho Chi Minh City greenlights central square, administrative centre in Thu Thiem

The new central city square and administrative centre will create a modern, centralised political-administrative complex for Ho Chi Minh City, designed to house around 8,000 officials, civil servants, and employees. It will also handle daily traffic of 1,500- 2,000 citizens and business representatives through a unified one-stop-shop administrative service system.

At the second session of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council (Photo: VNA)
At the second session of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council approved a resolution on the investment policy for a central city square and administrative centre project, with a total estimated cost of about 29.59 trillion VND (1.13 billion USD), during its second session on April 18.

The project will be built in the core of the Thu Thiem new urban area in An Khanh ward between 2026 and 2028 under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, using a build-transfer (BT) contract. Funding will blend land assets and municipal budget, with roughly 22.136 trillion VND from land resources and about 7.455 trillion VND drawn directly from the city’s budget.

The new central city square and administrative centre will create a modern, centralised political-administrative complex for Ho Chi Minh City, designed to house around 8,000 officials, civil servants, and employees. It will also handle daily traffic of 1,500- 2,000 citizens and business representatives through a unified one-stop-shop administrative service system.

The development will feature a 2,000-seat convention hub for cultural and community events, alongside a grand central square built to host major political and socio-economic gatherings, supported by public spaces, a monument complex, fountains, and grandstands.

Following recent administrative restructuring, officials noted that concentrating roughly 8,000 public employees in existing scattered facilities has led to localised overcrowding, complicating workspace management, system upgrades, and sci-tech adoption.

Nguyen Cong Vinh, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said the project will streamline the city’s organisational apparatus, improve the effectiveness and efficiency of state management, optimise urban land use, and free up current office buildings for public and urban service purposes in line with long-term planning.

The project is also expected to upgrade public administrative services by centralising operations, enabling citizens and businesses to access standardised procedures more conveniently, cut processing times, and deliver greater transparency and efficiency, he added./.

VNA
#Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council #administrative centre Ho Chi Minh City
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