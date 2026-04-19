Society

Vietnamese students flock to Seoul Job Fair 2026

The second annual Job Fair 2026 was held for Vietnamese students in the Republic of Korea. Organisers pitched it as a straight-up bridge between eager students and bosses hungry for young talent who can actually handle multicultural workplaces.

A working session at the job fair (Photo: VNA)
A working session at the job fair (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – The Vietnamese Students’ Association in the Republic of Korea (VSAK) packed Ewha Womans University in Seoul on April 19 with nearly 500 Vietnamese students hunting for jobs in the country.

The second annual Job Fair 2026 was backed by the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Vijob company. Organisers pitched it as a straight-up bridge between eager students and bosses hungry for young talent who can actually handle multicultural workplaces.

A Vietnamese embassy representative said the event isn’t just about landing jobs, but also helps boost people-to-people exchanges and bilateral workforce cooperation. As Vietnam and the RoK advance their comprehensive strategic partnership, students are seen as a vital bridge for long-term connections.

VSAK President Nguyen Tran Hung noted that while Vietnamese students are highly regarded for their talent and strong motivation, they still hit serious roadblocks when hunting jobs, including limited practical experience, language proficiency gaps, and unfamiliarity with Korean workplace culture. The job fair aims to break these barriers through career counseling, guidance on resumes, and interviews with employers.

Participating companies laid out exactly what they’re hiring for, shared labour market insights, and conducted on-site interviews. The fair also ran the Vietnamese Students’ Startup Ideas 2026 competition, designed to spark innovation and nurture a startup culture within the Vietnamese student community.

According to the organisers, with about 100,000 Vietnamese students now in the RoK, the demand for career orientation and job connection is becoming increasingly urgent. VSAK promised to keep rolling out more hands-on help to sharpen the workforce and make the Vietnamese community a bigger player in advancing bilateral ties./.

VNA
#Job Fair 2026 #Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK Korea (RoK) Vietnam
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