Society

Vietnam seeks priority passage for vessels through Strait of Hormuz

According to the administration, 19 vessels owned by Vietnamese enterprises are currently operating in the Middle East, including four flying the Vietnamese flag and 15 registered under foreign flags. Amid growing security concerns in the region, VIMAWA stressed the need for stronger coordination with relevant partners to safeguard maritime operations and crew safety.

An oil tanker anchored off Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo: Middle East Eye/VNA)
An oil tanker anchored off Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo: Middle East Eye/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Maritime and Inland Waterways Administration (VIMAWA) has urged the Ministry of Construction to request the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to work with its Iranian counterpart to support and prioritise the safe passage of Vietnamese vessels and crews through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the administration, 19 vessels owned by Vietnamese enterprises are currently operating in the Middle East, including four flying the Vietnamese flag and 15 registered under foreign flags. Amid growing security concerns in the region, VIMAWA stressed the need for stronger coordination with relevant partners to safeguard maritime operations and crew safety.

The agency recommended that Iran allow Vietnamese-flagged vessels, as well as foreign-flagged ships owned by Vietnamese companies to operate and transit safely through the Strait of Hormuz, with priority arrangements applied.

Under the proposal, first priority would be given to Vietnamese-flagged ships owned by Vietnamese enterprises transporting goods between the Middle East and Vietnam. The second tier would cover foreign-flagged vessels owned by Vietnamese firms with Vietnamese crew members. Third priority would apply to foreign-flagged vessels owned by Vietnamese companies with foreign crews engaged in cargo transport beyond Vietnam’s territory.

The administration also proposed Iran facilitate the passage of Vietnamese ships carrying crude oil and petroleum products from the Middle East to Vietnam, thereby helping maintain stable energy supplies for the Southeast Asian country.

In addition, it called on the Iranian side to consider issuing an official notice permitting Vietnamese ships and seafarers to transit the Strait of Hormuz, providing a basis for Vietnamese shipping companies and shipowners to secure war-risk insurance, which many insurers currently decline coverage in the absence of formal confirmation from Iranian authorities.

To further enhance safety measures, VIMAWA proposed the Ministry of Construction ask the MoFA to instruct Vietnamese diplomatic missions in the Middle East to closely monitor developments, provide timely updates, and deliver necessary support for Vietnamese vessels and seafarers in the event of emergencies.

As part of efforts to address maritime safety challenges in the region, the administration recently convened a meeting with the Consular Department and the Middle East and Africa Department under the MoFA, and representatives from several Middle Eastern countries’ embassies and Vietnamese shipping enterprises operating in the area.

At the meeting, businesses urged state agencies to engage with Iranian authorities to ensure favourable conditions and safety guarantees for vessels owned by Vietnamese companies, as well as Vietnamese seafarers, allowing them to operate and transit in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz./.

VNA
#priority passage #vessels #Strait of Hormuz #Iran #stronger coordination #foreign-flagged vessels #Vietnamese-flagged vessels #stable energy supplies Iran Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Energy security

Related News

At a petrol retail outlet (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam tightens fuel smuggling controls to safeguard energy security

Under the directive, customs units, particularly those operating at land border gates, inland waterways and seaports, have been instructed to step up patrols and inspections of vehicles entering and exiting Vietnam. Special attention will be given to boats, barges, trucks and other means of transport suspected of concealing fuel in modified tanks or hidden compartments.

See more

A standout moment of the “Hanoi binh yen” (Peaceful Hanoi) live concert on March 28 comes in the finale, when the entire venue goes dark in unison in support of Earth Hour. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam saves 463,000 kWh during Earth Hour 2026

Vietnam marked Earth Hour 2026 by saving an estimated 463,000 kWh of electricity, as households and businesses nationwide switched off their lights from 8:30 to 9:30 pm on March 28, according to the National System and Market Operation Company (NSMO).

On March 13, 2026, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology holds a conference to launch a pilot scheme on policies designed to promote the commercialisation and rapid application of research outcomes and intellectual property generated from the state budget into production and business activities. (Photo: VNA)

Bridging talent gap key to unlocking Vietnam’s IP potential: experts

Vietnam is moving to ease human resource bottlenecks in Intellectual Property (IP) valuation and unlock the commercial potential of IP assets, as an amended Intellectual Property Law taking effect on April 1 establishes a legal framework for valuing such assets, insiders said.

Foreign visitors at the event (Photo: VNA)

Night book festival livens up Ho Chi Minh City

Running from 6 pm to 10 pm, the event offers a vibrant cultural space for residents and visitors, featuring book exchanges, cultural discussions and interactive activities aimed at promoting reading and knowledge.

Professor, Doctor of Economics Georgy Davidovich Toloraya, Chief Research Fellow at the Centre for World Politics and Strategic Analysis under the Russian Academy of Sciences (Photo: VNA published)

Russian scholar sees Vietnam strengthening national security strategy

Professor, Doctor of Economics Georgy Davidovich Toloraya, Chief Research Fellow at the Centre for World Politics and Strategic Analysis under the Russian Academy of Sciences, highlighted the significance of the agreement with Russia’s Rosatom to build Vietnam’s first nuclear power plant, especially amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the global energy crisis.

Urban train has become a favourable travel solution for Hanoi's residents. (Photo: VNA)

Metro, buses, electric vehicles becoming top choice for Hainoians

For young people today, transport is no longer merely about moving from one place to another but also about comfort and emotional experience. Modern metro lines and smooth electric buses have largely met these expectations. Elevated metro stations with minimalist, contemporary designs have become popular “check-in” spots, while images of young commuters enjoying coffee and music as they overlook the city from train windows have become familiar on social media.

The Da Nang Union of Friendship Organisations (DAFO) signs a new round of MoUs with foreign non-governmental organisations, mobilising pledged assistance worth about 2.79 million USD across various spheres. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang secures 2.79 million USD in international NGO aid

As part of the 2026–2030 foreign NGO aid mobilisation plan, the Da Nang Union of Friendship Organisations formalised cooperation with six partners, including Habitat for Humanity International and the Social Assistance Program for Vietnam (US); Korea Food for the Hungry International and Share Sarangbat (Republic of Korea); Activity International (the Netherlands); and Catalyste+ (Canada).

Nguyen Canh Binh, Chairman of Alpha Books, shares his views at the Vietnam Digital Publishing Summit 2025 (DPS 2025) with the theme "The Future of Publishing in a Global Digital Age". (Photo: VNA).

Publishing sector accelerates digital ecosystem development

According to the Department of Publishing, Printing and Distribution, the country currently has 52 publishing houses. In 2025, the industry produced more than 51,000 publications, with around 543 million copies and online accesses, generating total revenue of over 4.1 trillion VND (nearly 155.64 million USD).

Prof. Hu Xianzhong speaks at the seminar. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam sends students to “Red study tour” of Ho Chi Minh’s footsteps in China

Initiated by Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong and Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping during the Vietnam-China friendship meeting in April last year, the activity is run by the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) and coincides with the 95th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) (March 26).

Police officers at the Hanoi traffic control centre (Photo: VNA)

A turning point in Hanoi’s city management

With 1,837 AI cameras integrated into traffic signals at 195 key intersections, Hanoi now operates a citywide network capable of monitoring and regulating traffic in real time.

The Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City leads Vietnamese institutions in natural sciences, social sciences, and management, ranking in the 401–450 and 341 bands, respectively. (Photo: vnuhcm.edu.vn)

Vietnamese universities climb global rankings in multiple disciplines

In the broad subject rankings, seven Vietnamese universities were listed, three more than last year. Van Lang University ranked 260th globally in arts and humanities, the highest position for Vietnam in this category. Duy Tan University maintained a strong standing in engineering and technology, placing 346th worldwide.

Outstanding young Vietnamese faces and promising young Vietnamese faces in 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Top 10 Vietnamese Outstanding Young Faces of 2025 honoured

Among the 10 outstanding young Vietnamese of 2025 are Dr. Pham Anh Tuan from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, listed among the world’s top 2% most influential scientists, and Dr. Dang Thi Le Hang from the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, recognised for her work in biomedical materials.