Society

Vietnam sends students to “Red study tour” of Ho Chi Minh’s footsteps in China

Initiated by Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong and Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping during the Vietnam-China friendship meeting in April last year, the activity is run by the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) and coincides with the 95th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) (March 26).

Prof. Hu Xianzhong speaks at the seminar. (Photo: VNA)
Prof. Hu Xianzhong speaks at the seminar. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) - More than 150 Vietnamese students and lecturers from eight universities attended a seminar on Ho Chi Minh’s activities in China and visited sites where the Vietnamese leader worked and lived in Kunming, Yunnan province, on March 26.

The event was part of a week-long youth study tour running from March 25 - April 1, timed to coincide with the 95th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU).

Initiated by Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong and Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping during the Vietnam-China friendship meeting in April last year, the activity is run by the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) and coincides with the 95th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) (March 26).

At the meeting, Xi pledged that China would host Vietnamese youth on study tours over the next three years to retrace the revolutionary paths of leaders from both countries. The aim is to instill the foundations of bilateral friendship, showcase China’s modernisation, and push socialist development in each country while building a China-Vietnam Community with a shared future of strategic significance.

Meng Yang, a CYLC official, said the league has worked with nine localities since May last year to map out seven “red tourism” routes packed with 20 key revolutionary sites, which have already drawn over 1,000 Vietnamese from various sectors.

The tours are helping young people better understanding the shared struggles for national independence led by earlier Vietnamese and Chinese generations, she said, adding that the HCYU remains CYLC’s key partner, with both sides tasked with rallying youth behind their respective parties while foster their closer connections.

At the seminar, Prof. Hu Xianzhong from the China Youth University of Political Studies lectured on Ho Chi Minh’s early days hunting for a path to national salvation and his years scheming from Chinese soil. Hu called the Vietnamese leader’s activities across China an important chapter in Vietnam’s fight for independence and a vivid symbol of the fraternal bonds between the two countries.

Participants also toured Ho Chi Minh’s former residence at 89-91 Huashan South road in Kunming, where they were briefed on the hardships and persistence that defined his revolutionary efforts in the city./.

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