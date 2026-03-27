Earth Hour 2026 links energy saving to national security

Hanoi (VNA) – Earth Hour 2026 is being held amid growing pressure to ensure energy security as surging global fuel prices have pushed up electricity production costs.

The campaign has evolved beyond a symbolic lights-off event into a broader policy-driven effort tied to energy efficiency directives, including the Politburo's Conclusion No. 14-KL/TW and the Prime Minister's Directive No. 09/CT-TTg, and measures to stabilise fuel supply and prices.

This year’s message, “Green Innovation – Green Future”, encourages agencies, organisations, businesses and communities to adopt energy-saving practices and technological solutions.

The lights-off event will take place from 20:30 to 21:30 on March 28, but authorities stress the goal is to build long-term habits of efficient energy use rather than focus on a single hour.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hoang Long said energy efficiency is not only a technical solution but also an important driver of technological innovation, cost optimisation, and competitiveness of businesses and the whole economy.

Across localities, power companies are promoting awareness raising campaigns and practical actions to reduce electricity use. In the context of rising demand and limited supply, energy saving is seen as essential to lowering costs, reducing reliance on imported fuels, and ensuring national energy security./.