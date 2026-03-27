At least 10% reduction in pilotage service fees offered for all Vietnamese-flagged vessels

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Construction announced on March 27 that maritime pilotage service providers nationwide have reached a consensus to cut down at least 10% in service fees for vessels flying the Vietnamese flag, especially oil tankers.



The move follows the ministry’s proposal to help lower logistics costs and support businesses in maintaining production and operations amid mounting pressures on Vietnam’s shipping fleet, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz.



It is seen as a practical measure to ease difficulties for enterprises during the current period. The adjusted rates are based on the minimum levels set out in the tariff framework stipulated in Circular No. 39/2023/TT-BGTVT, dated December 25, 2023, issued by the then Ministry of Transport (now the Ministry of Construction), covering pilotage services, the use of berths, piers and mooring buoys, container handling, and towage services at Vietnamese seaports.



The timely and coordinated actions taken by regulatory authorities and the business community will not only help ease cost pressures but also ensure smooth maritime transport, and stabilise the supply of goods and energy for the economy. This reflects the maritime sector’s sense of responsibility and solidarity in the face of complex global developments, the ministry emphasised.



As an example, the Vietnam Maritime Safety Corporation has announced that the reduction will be implemented by its Northern Vietnam and Southern Vietnam maritime pilotage companies from April 1 to May 1.



Amid increasingly complex developments in the Middle East, rising fuel and freight costs have placed significant strain on Vietnam’s shipping operations, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz. Many vessels have been forced to adjust routes and faced heightened security risks and higher operating costs, directly affecting supply chains and import – export activities./.

VNA