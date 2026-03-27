Business

National conference highlights AI trends, opportunities in Vietnam

AI is described as a core driver of innovation and growth rather than merely a supporting tool. It is necessary to build a strong academic community with closer links among research, training and real-world deployment.

The organising committee hands over the hosting flag for next year's conference to the Vietnam-Korea University of Information and Communication Technology under the Da Nang University. (Photo: VNA)
The organising committee hands over the hosting flag for next year's conference to the Vietnam-Korea University of Information and Communication Technology under the Da Nang University. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – A national scientific conference on artificial intelligence (AI) took place in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on March 27, drawing scientists, lecturers, experts, postgraduates and students from across the country.

Organised by Can Tho University, the annual event serves as a reputable academic forum to announce research findings and discuss development trends, challenges and applications of AI. As technology increasingly underpins socio-economic activities, participants said the conference plays a key role in shaping orientations for Vietnam’s AI ecosystem.

In his opening remarks, Nguyen Thanh Thuy, President of FISU – the Club of ICT Faculties, Institutes, Schools in Vietnam, described AI as a core driver of innovation and growth rather than merely a supporting tool. He stressed the need to build a strong academic community with closer links among research, training and real-world deployment, noting that the conference helps connect resources and promote knowledge and technology transfer.

A key highlight of the event was a series of plenary presentations on emerging AI trends. Among them, artificial general intelligence (AGI) attracted significant attention.

Nguyen Ngoc Thanh from Poland’s Wroclaw University of Science and Technology said AGI refers to systems capable of performing intellectual tasks at a human-comparable level. While still facing major technical challenges and debate, AGI is seen as a long-term goal with the potential to generate new knowledge and enhance machine creativity.

vnanet-can-tho.jpg
Nguyen Ngoc Thanh from Poland’s Wroclaw University of Science and Technology speaks at the national scientific conference on artificial intelligence. (Photo: VNA)

Experts also underscored the rapid rise of multimodal AI.

Pham Huy Hieu from VinUniversity noted that next-generation systems can simultaneously process text, images, audio and video, enabling deeper contextual understanding, improved accuracy and stronger reasoning capabilities.

Advances in multimodal AI, particularly those built on large foundation models, are expanding applications across sectors, from healthcare diagnostics and smart cities to education, robotics and creative industries. These developments are transforming previously unfeasible ideas into practical solutions, helping organisations harness data for automation, decision-making and innovation.

Beyond theoretical discussions, the conference also addressed practical topics such as Vietnamese language processing, computer vision, information security and advanced AI models. The participation of technology enterprises strengthens links between research and application, with a focus on bringing scientific outcomes into practice.

From a policy perspective, Ly Hoang Tung, Deputy Director of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation under the Ministry of Science and Technology, emphasised that science and technology activities must move beyond academic publication towards generating practical solutions. Turning research into applicable products, he said, is essential for enhancing technological self-reliance and supporting rapid, sustainable growth.

Experts agreed that Vietnam has strong potential to make breakthroughs in AI if it effectively leverages its human resources and promotes collaboration among stakeholders. Conferences such as this not only update knowledge but also help build cooperative networks and foster innovation.

Recommendations discussed at the event on research orientation, training and AI application are expected to provide concrete guidance, positioning AI as a key driver of Vietnam’s socio-economic development in the years ahead./.

VNA
#AI #artificial intelligence #Can Tho University #technology enterprises
Follow VietnamPlus

Digital transformation

Related News

Experience virtual reality technology at Nha Trang Center shopping mall (Khanh Hoa). (Photo: VNA)

Experts give ideas to build AI economy from data

Vietnam’s economic growth over past decades has largely relied on labour expansion, capital accumulation, export promotion and deep global trade integration, but as the country enters a higher development stage, this model is showing limitations.

See more

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Enterprises must pioneer in achieving double-digit economic growth from 2026: PM

Reports delivered at the conference showed that Vietnam had about 1 million active enterprises by late 2025, up more than 25% from 2020, contributing roughly 60% of GDP and employing more than 16 million workers. They also account for the bulk of the country’s trade turnover, while Vietnam ranks among the world’s top 15 destinations for foreign direct investment.

Visitors browse the Vietnamese product display booths at the "Vitality of Vietnamese Goods" exhibition and livestream in Hanoi from March 7-9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese goods promotion: Greater transparency needed

As transparency, traceability and social responsibility increasingly become essential entry requirements, proactive compliance will give Vietnamese enterprises a clear advantage in building trust among international partners.

Trade Counsellor Hoang Duc Nhuan of the Vietnam Trade Office in Algeria speaks at the online export consultancy session on the markets of Algeria, Senegal and Tunisia for more than 40 Vietnamese agencies and enterprises on March 26. (Photo: VNA)

Opportunities for Vietnamese businesses to promote exports to African markets

Vietnamese exporters were advised to seek partners through reputable channels and to use secure payment methods, such as irrevocable letters of credit confirmed by trusted European or American banks, or documentary collection with a deposit of at least 20% of the contract value. Deferred payment arrangements should be avoided.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister stresses firms’ role in double-digit growth target

While the Party and State will continue refining institutional framework, mechanisms and policies, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made clear that enterprises must be the main drivers of growth. He urged them to take greater responsibility for rapid and sustainable development, while actively contributing to institutional reform.

Illustrative photo (Photo: deplacementspros.com)

Aviation authority grants Qatar Airways permission for three flights

According to the authority, these flights will not carry domestic passengers on the Hanoi–Ho Chi Minh City leg. Instead, they are intended to transport passengers affected by the exceptional situation in the Middle East, while gradually restoring air transport activities between Qatar and Vietnam, including passengers, cargo and parcels.

Rice packaged for export at the factory of Vinh Phat Wilmar Rice Co., Ltd. in Binh Duc ward, An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam steps up rice market diversification through FTAs

Effective utilisation of free trade agreements (FTAs) has also been identified as a key solution to expand export markets. Authorities are incorporating rice into support roadmaps helping enterprises maximise FTA benefits while accelerating negotiations to expand tariff quotas with partners such as the EU and the UK.

Consumers shop at a supermarket. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Launch of Vietnam Consumer Rights Day 2026 set to take place this weekend

At the national launch ceremony, scheduled for the afternoon of March 28, representatives of ministries and agencies, social organisations and businesses are expected to make commitments affirming their responsibility to comply with the law, provide safe and transparent products, and help build consumer confidence and a fair marketplace.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (right) receives Yongsoo Huh, Vice Chairman and CEO of GS Energy. (Photo: chinhphu.vn)

Deputy PM meets GS Energy leader, encourages renewable investment

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung called on GS Energy to continue working closely with Vietnamese authorities and partners to explore solutions for developing local supply chains, enhance mutually beneficial cooperation and contribute to the sustainable development of both countries.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the meeting with representatives of more than 40 international corporations from the Asia Business Council in Hanoi on March 26 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam pledges partnership to develop resilient, green supply chains: Party leader

Party General Secretary To Lam affirmed that Vietnam will continue to encourage domestic enterprises to expand partnerships with foreign investors, while directing legislative, executive and judicial bodies, along with agencies in the political system, to create the best possible conditions for businesses to grow, enhance international cooperation, and move up global value chains.

Nguyen Tuan Anh, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, holds a working session with a consortium of China Harbour Engineering Company (Vietnam) and Shenzhen Energy Group on March 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho city courts global investors to accelerate energy ambitions

Rising interest from major global players underscores Can Tho city’s growing appeal as an investment destination. Clean energy, particularly wind power, has been identified as a strategic pillar to drive socio-economic growth while strengthening energy security across the Mekong Delta.

Visitors savor freshly prepared dishes on-site at the “Discover US Agriculture” programme, held on July 19, 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam, US work to step up agricultural cooperation

Vietnam has strengths in tropical farm produce, seafood and wooden products, while the US is a major supplier of key inputs such as soybeans, corn, wheat and dairy products. This trade structure creates a balanced supply chain with little direct competition, delivering tangible benefits to businesses and consumers in both countries.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha speaks at the opening ceremony of the Vietbuild Hanoi International Exhibition 2026 on March 26. (Photo: VNA)

Vietbuild Hanoi 2026 International Exhibition opens

The five-day event, themed “Construction – Building Materials – Real Estate – Green Transport”, brings together more than 2,500 booths from domestic and international enterprises, reflecting the development momentum of Vietnam’s construction sector and the broader economy.