Launch of Vietnam Consumer Rights Day 2026 set to take place this weekend

Hanoi (VNA) – A nationwide push to strengthen consumer protection will gather pace in the southern province of Khanh Hoa from March 27 to 29, as the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) leads this year’s activities marking Vietnam Consumer Rights Day 2026.

According to the MoIT’s National Competition Commission, the programme, themed 'Information Security - Building Trust - Sustainable Consumption', will centre on three priorities: safeguarding consumer data in the digital economy, strengthening links between the State, businesses and consumers, and promoting responsible consumption alongside efficient energy use.

At the national launch ceremony, scheduled for the afternoon of March 28, representatives of ministries and agencies, social organisations and businesses are expected to make commitments affirming their responsibility to comply with the law, provide safe and transparent products, and help build consumer confidence and a fair marketplace.

Alongside the ceremony, a series of activities will be held to create a forum for engagement among stakeholders, raise public awareness and promote a transparent, safe and sustainable consumer environment.

Thematic seminars will offer practical guidance aimed at improving consumer awareness while amplifying the event’s core message.

A ‘Consumer Advice Corner’ will provide direct support to the public, offering legal information, helping identify violations and guiding individuals through complaint procedures when their rights are infringed.

A running event in support of Consumer Rights Day will also take place on the afternoon of March 28, drawing nearly 1,000 participants and helping spread awareness of consumer protection across the community.

March 15 is officially recognised as Vietnam's Consumer Rights Day under the 2023 Law on Protection of Consumer Rights. The occasion serves not only as a public awareness campaign but also as a legal mechanism reinforcing the central role of consumers in the economy and underlining the shared responsibility to safeguard their legitimate rights./.