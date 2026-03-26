Business

Global Coffee Alliance launched to drive sustainable, inclusive growth

The Global Coffee Alliance is envisioned as a public–private partnership that bridges diplomatic efforts with business operations. Looking ahead to 2040, it aims to develop a global coffee ecosystem that is inclusive, technology-driven, and aligned with net-zero emissions goals.

An overview of the International Coffee Conference 2026 (Photo: VNA)
An overview of the International Coffee Conference 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Global Coffee Alliance (GCA) was officially launched in Hanoi on March 26, establishing a multinational platform to promote sustainable development and shared prosperity for the coffee sector in Vietnam and globally.

The debut took place during the International Coffee Conference 2026, initiated and hosted by TNI King Coffee, with representatives from 19 diplomatic missions attending.

Le Hoang Diep Thao, Founder and CEO of TNI King Coffee, stressed the need for stronger unity among coffee-producing and consuming nations as the industry faces mounting challenges such as climate change, market volatility, and stricter requirements on supply chain transparency. She said the GCA will enhance cooperation, enable resource sharing, and support sustainable growth in the context of deeper global integration.

According to Thao, the alliance aims to serve as a common platform connecting around 125 million people involved in the global coffee value chain. It seeks to protect ecosystems, improve livelihoods, and ensure that no farmer is left behind. She also called on Vietnam and other producers to move beyond raw material exports by strengthening processing capacity, increasing added value, and building stronger national brands.

The GCA is envisioned as a public–private partnership that bridges diplomatic efforts with business operations. Looking ahead to 2040, it aims to develop a global coffee ecosystem that is inclusive, technology-driven, and aligned with net-zero emissions goals.

The Global Coffee Alliance Declaration 2026 sets out five key priorities: protecting coffee ecosystems and promoting regenerative agriculture; ensuring fair incomes for farmers through equitable trade and capacity building; enhancing cooperation between governments and businesses to build transparent, sustainable supply chains; encouraging innovation, technology adoption, and digital transformation; and promoting coffee culture as shared global heritage.

As the world’s second-largest coffee exporter and the leading producer of Robusta coffee, Vietnam’s hosting of the GCA launch underscores its growing role in global value chains and its commitment to shaping the future of the industry.

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Ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions in Vietnam take part in a signing ceremony at the International Coffee Conference 2026 in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

At the event, Saadi Salama, Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam since 2009 and as head of the Diplomatic Corp noted that the conference has gone beyond a traditional trade forum, highlighting coffee’s role not only as a commodity but also as a cultural bridge that fosters dialogue and international cooperation.

Experts at a discussion session shared insights into market trends and sustainable development strategies. Luong Van Tu, Chairman of the Vietnam Coffee – Cocoa Association, pointed to ongoing challenges for producing countries, while agronomist Dr Pham S proposed solutions to address climate change and advance sustainable coffee development toward 2050.

Participants also discussed the GCA Strategic Vision 2040, which outlines a roadmap for building a people- and nature-centred coffee ecosystem powered by technology, with net-zero emissions identified as a long-term guiding principle for the sector’s development./.

VNA
#Global Coffee Alliance #Vietnamese coffee #TNI King Coffee
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