Quang Ninh promotes all-round cooperation with Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region

Quang Ninh (VNA) - Chairman of the Quang Ninh Provincial People’s Committee Bui Van Khang on March 25 had a working session with a delegation from China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to discuss measures to promote cooperation between the two localities.



The delegation was led by Xu Xianhui, Vice Chairman of the People’s Government and Vice Chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference of the region.



At the meeting, Khang affirmed that Quang Ninh always attaches importance to and wishes to strengthen comprehensive, substantive and effective cooperation with Guangxi. In this spirit, he proposed that Guangxi direct its agencies and enterprises to focus on key areas of collaboration.



Specifically, Quang Ninh encourages Guangxi enterprises to invest in high-tech marine aquaculture and expand aquatic product exports in China. At the same time, the province aims to develop livestock farming in line with international standards and attract investment in deep-processing plants for agricultural products such as cinnamon, star anise and tea, linked with traceability systems at border gates.



Regarding trade and infrastructure, both sides agreed to boost import-export turnover, maintain annual trade fairs and study the establishment of product display centres in border areas. They also emphasised the need to coordinate the implementation of key projects, develop smart border gate models and soon finalise a cooperation framework for the cross-border economic zone between Mong Cai and Dongxing city.



The two localities will enhance tourism connectivity by linking tours and routes, facilitating entry and exit procedures, and diversifying modes of tourist transport. At the same time, they will strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence training and human resources development.



In addition, both sides will continue to step up coordination in combating crime, establishing mechanisms for search and rescue as well as early disaster warning systems, thereby ensuring stability in border areas.



For his part, Xu appreciated Quang Ninh’s proposals and agreed with the cooperation orientations. He affirmed that Guangxi always values its friendly relations with Quang Ninh and stands ready to promote collaboration in potential areas such as high-tech agriculture, trade, tourism and transport infrastructure connectivity.



Guangxi is also committed to enhancing information exchange, strengthening coordination in border management and promoting people-to-people exchanges, contributing to deepening and sustaining cooperation between the two localities.



Since the beginning of the year, total import-export turnover through border gates and openings in the Mong Cai area, part of the Mong Cai (Vietnam) – Dongxing (China) border gate pair, has exceeded 3.3 billion USD, including nearly 1.3 billion USD in exports and over 2 billion USD in imports.



From March 7, customs authorities at Mong Cai International Border Gate have piloted weekend customs clearance for goods at the Bac Luan II bridge area. On average, more than 100 vehicles are processed each weekend day, handling over 1,500 tonnes of goods./.

VNA