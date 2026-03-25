Business

Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on March 25

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,104 VND/USD on March 25, down 5 VND from the previous session.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,104 VND/USD on March 25, down 5 VND from the previous session.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,359 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,849 VND/USD.

At 8:30, the buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw rises.

Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 26,139 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,359 VND/USD, up 35 VND and 20 VND respectively from the March 24 morning session.

Meanwhile, BIDV posted the two rates at 26,139 VND/USD and 26,359 VND/USD, up 4 VND and down 5 VND, respectively./.

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