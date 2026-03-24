Vietnam, Russia seek to expand partnership in industry, energy, trade

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Russia are expanding cooperation in trade, industry, and energy following a recent working session between Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang and Dmitry Nikolaevich Makhonin, Governor of Perm Krai, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) said on March 24.



At the meeting, Thang reaffirmed that the MoIT attached importance to strengthening cooperation in trade, industry and energy with Russia. She noted that as the Vietnam – Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to flourish, cooperation between the two countries' localities plays an increasingly important role, generating new momentum for bilateral ties.



Highlighting Perm Krai’s strengths, Thang described the region as one of Russia’s key industrial hubs, with advantages in fuel production, chemicals, mechanical engineering, metallurgy and processing. With its favourable geographic location and relatively developed infrastructure, Perm Krai is well positioned to expand cooperation with Vietnamese partners in trade, investment and industrial production, she said.



Emphasising the room for cooperation between Vietnam and Perm Krai, the Vietnamese official proposed that the two sides increase exchanges of delegations at all levels, particularly business missions. They should also intensify trade promotion activities, strengthen supply – demand linkages, share market information, and explore areas for cooperation aligned with each side’s strengths and needs.



Thang took the occasion to invite leaders and businesses from Perm Krai to participate in the Vietnam International Sourcing 2026, scheduled for September 3-5 in Ho Chi Minh City. The event is expected to provide an important platform for foreign enterprises, including those from Russia, to connect with Vietnamese partners, expand partner networks and integrate more deeply into regional and global supply chains. The two sides discussed potential areas for cooperation in the coming period, including foreign trade, industrial development, oil and gas services, and prospects for collaboration in light manufacturing sectors such as footwear and textiles.



For his part, Makhonin spoke highly of the potential for cooperation with Vietnam and expressed a strong desire to strengthen ties with Vietnamese ministries, localities and enterprises.



He affirmed that the Perm Krai administration stands ready to support businesses in enhancing connectivity, exploring market opportunities and implementing concrete cooperation projects.



Thang expressed confidence that building on the longstanding traditional friendship between Vietnam and Russia, cooperation between Vietnam and Perm Krai will continue to grow in the time ahead./.

VNA