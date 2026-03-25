Private sector – Growth driver from Resolution 68

Hai Phong (VNA) – The private economic sector is expanding production, creating jobs and enhancing competitiveness in the northern port city of Hai Phong, serving as a key driver helping unlock new growth potential.



Rapid adaptation to market changes



Sao Do Group is among Hai Phong’s notable multi-sector private enterprises. Founded in 2002, it has grown into a diversified group operating through subsidiaries and affiliates in real estate, construction, building materials and logistics.



With strong market adaptability and a customer-centred approach, the group follows the philosophy: “Customer success is Sao Do’s success,” reinforcing its long-term commitment and the role of private businesses in the city’s development.



According to General Director Nguyen Thanh Phuong, Sao Do has implemented a range of major projects in real estate, ports and logistics. The Nam Dinh Vu Industrial Park - a 1,329-ha flagship project in the Hai Phong Economic Zone - features modern, synchronised infrastructure across four functional zones and has attracted significant investor interest.



As of February 2026, the industrial park had secured over 3 billion USD in FDI across 131 projects from investors in Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), Singapore and the European Union.



In the deep-sea port sector, Hateco is developing and operating berths No. 5 and 6 at Lach Huyen Port under a green and smart port model. The Hateco Hai Phong International Container Terminal (HHIT) can receive ultra-large vessels of up to 200,000 DWT (18,000 TEU).



The terminal handled 808,000 TEUs in 2025 and 230,000 TEUs in the first quarter of 2026. Its Truck Appointment System (TAS) has achieved full utilisation, cutting truck turnaround time to 16 minutes compared with the market average of 35 minutes, helping reduce costs and emissions.



During a working visit on March 20, Secretary of the Party Committee of Da Nang Le Ngoc Quang praised Hai Phong’s rapid and comprehensive development, particularly in industry, infrastructure and investment attraction, noting that several effective models could offer valuable lessons for Da Nang’s sustainable growth efforts.



Hateco representatives also announced the company’s selection as investor for the Lien Chieu Container Port project in Da Nang, opening opportunities to develop an integrated logistics supply chain linking northern and central Vietnam.



The participation of major enterprises such as Sao Do and Hateco in key projects demonstrates the capacity and strategic vision of Vietnam’s private sector while concretising Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW on private economic development, creating fresh momentum for sustainable growth in dynamic localities like Hai Phong.



Unlocking new growth potential



To further realise Resolution 68, Vice Chairman of the Hai Phong People’s Committee Le Trung Kien has tasked the municipal Department of Finance with consolidating policy measures and proposing specific solutions for inclusion in the city’s growth scenarios, alongside assessments of completed and ongoing sectoral tasks.



Authorities are also promoting business connectivity events, particularly linking supporting industries with FDI enterprises, while improving transparency in planning, land availability, key projects and investment policies to facilitate business participation and address obstacles promptly.



The city will continue promoting emulation movements within the business community and annually honour enterprises excelling in innovation, technology application and socio-economic contributions.



Tran Van Thang, Chairman of Sao Do Group, emphasised the importance of strengthening linkages between SMEs, large domestic firms and FDI enterprises to build complete domestic value chains, enabling Vietnamese businesses to meet international standards and enhance the global position of “Made in Vietnam” products.



According to the municipal Department of Finance, Hai Phong recorded 7,457 newly established enterprises in 2025 with total registered capital of 181.8 trillion VND (6.89 billion USD), up 35.8% in number and 1.45 times in capital year-on-year. By year-end, the city had 51,300 operating enterprises with combined registered capital of 1.37 quadrillion VND.



In the first two months of 2026, 1,311 new businesses were registered with total capital of 9.49 trillion VND, up 48.47% in number and 90.21% in capital. As of February 2026, Hai Phong had 52,225 operating enterprises with total registered capital exceeding 1.38 quadrillion VND./.





VNA