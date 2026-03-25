Business

German firms expand workforce cooperation with Vietnam’s labour market

BGWind GmbH, a member of the network of the German Association of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (BVMW), intends to organise recruitment trips to Vietnam roughly once a month, with the next visit expected in late April 2026.

Workers at a factory in Herten town, Germany (Illustrative photo: AFP/VNA)
Workers at a factory in Herten town, Germany (Illustrative photo: AFP/VNA)

Berlin (VNA) - BGWind GmbH, a member of the network of the German Association of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (BVMW), has identified Vietnam as a key labour market in its expansion strategy in the context where German economy continues to face labour shortages, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Since November 2025, the Vietnam’s Ministry of Home Affairs has granted the company permission to recruit workers in Vietnam, providing an important legal basis for implementing structured, long-term and transparent recruitment programmes.

Following two recruitment rounds in November 2025 and most recently in the third week of March 2026, BGWind GmbH has selected more than 30 candidates from various vocational schools, colleges and universities across the country. The company’s repeated recruitment visits to Vietnam reflect both its seriousness and growing confidence in Vietnamese workers.

Under its plan for 2026, BGWind GmbH expects to recruit around 200 workers, with each recruitment round selecting between 25 and 60 candidates, and aims to reach about 300 workers in the longer term to support production expansion. The company intends to organise recruitment trips to Vietnam roughly once a month, with the next visit expected in late April 2026.

During these missions, BGWind GmbH will engage with several training institutions, including Vietnam–Hungary Industrial University, Viet Tri University of Industry, and Electric Power University, as well as vocational schools in Nghe An province, in order to seek skilled technical workers.

The company, together with representatives of BVMW, also plans to work with the Nghe An Department of Foreign Affairs to promote cooperation in training and labour supply.

BGWind GmbH focuses its recruitment on graduates from vocational schools, colleges and universities nationwide, particularly in fields such as engineering, mechanics, electrical engineering, construction and industrial technology.

BGWind GmbH specialises in producing high-quality precast concrete components for the wind energy industry. At its factory in Kavelstorf, near Rostock in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany, the company manufactures specialised concrete structures used to build modern hybrid wind turbine towers, allowing turbines to reach greater heights and achieve higher power generation efficiency.

The company said that the rapid expansion of renewable energy production has significantly increased its demand for labour, while the domestic workforce remains insufficient. Recruiting in Vietnam is therefore viewed as a long-term strategy to ensure operational capacity and sustainable growth.

BGWind GmbH’s repeated recruitment drives in Vietnam also reflect the growing depth of cooperation between the German business community and Vietnam’s labour market. For German companies, this approach offers an important solution to labour shortages, while for Vietnamese workers it provides opportunities to access a professional and stable working environment with promising career prospects in Germany.

Labour shortages remain a major challenge for the German economy. A survey conducted in January 2026 by the Ifo Institute showed that around 22.7% of German companies are facing a shortage of skilled workers. From a longer-term perspective, research by the Institute for Employment Research (IAB) under the Federal Employment Agency (BA) suggests that Germany will need net immigration of about 400,000 people annually to maintain its future workforce.

Against this backdrop, the Mittelstand – Germany’s SME sector, represented by BVMW – plays a central role. Statistics show that SMEs, regarded as the “backbone” of the economy, account for more than 99% of companies liable for sales tax in Germany, generate about 70% of employment and 80% of vocational training positions, with roughly 3.3 million firms currently in operation. Securing a stable workforce has therefore become a vital concern for many companies in this sector.

Alongside recruitment activities, the role of BVMW’s representative network in Vietnam has become increasingly visible. By helping German companies access the market, identify training partners and connect with suitable labour sources, BVMW is facilitating the entry of more German enterprises into Vietnam, not only for recruitment but also to explore long-term investment opportunities.

Many German businesses have also noted that Vietnamese workers possess qualities highly valued in the Mittelstand environment, including diligence, discipline, ambition and strong cultural adaptability – factors that support stable and long-term employment relationships./.

VNA
#BGWind GmbH #German Association of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (BVMW) #labour shortages #Vietnam-Germany relations Germany
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