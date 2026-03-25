Business

Vietnamese firms step up engagement at India’s tech exhibitions

Through these exhibitions, Vietnamese enterprises had valuable opportunities to connect with foreign partners and exchange technological ideas, thereby identifying suitable partners and promoting investment cooperation and technology transfer.

Representatives of Vietnamese firms attend IndiaSoft Expo 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Representatives of Vietnamese firms attend IndiaSoft Expo 2026. (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – Around 30 Vietnamese companies operating in the fields of software, IT services, electronics and digital transformation participated in IndiaSoft Expo 2026 – one of Asia’s premier specialised technology showcases which was held in New Delhi from March 23-25.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the organisers held a working session with the Vietnamese business delegation. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in the spheres of electronics and digital technology, including the development of electronics supply chains, software outsourcing and IT services, technology transfer, and innovation. Both sides also explored mechanisms to enhance business connectivity through regular B2B programmes.

Running in parallel, the Convergence India 2026 attracted nearly 55,000 visitors and around 1,000 companies from 26 countries, offering additional opportunities for networking and market exploration.

Taking part in the exhibition for the second time, Stringee, a Vietnamese representative, presented its next-generation enterprise management platform Cogover, highlighting strengths in integrated communications, automation and AI-driven solutions. The company’s expansion into India since 2023, and its growing customer base, illustrate the potential for Vietnamese startups to scale globally by tapping into large and competitive markets.

Through these exhibitions, Vietnamese enterprises had valuable opportunities to connect with foreign partners and exchange technological ideas, thereby identifying suitable partners and promoting investment cooperation and technology transfer.

The events also provided platforms for participants to stay abreast of emerging trends, share experience, and expand networks in areas such as digital transformation, AI, and innovation. They are expected to further strengthen linkages between the Vietnamese and Indian business communities, paving the way for more substantive and sustainable cooperation in the time ahead./.

VNA
#IndiaSoft Expo 2026 #Convergence India 2026 #software #IT services #digital transformation India Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Digital transformation

Related News

Vietnam, India step up cooperation in electronics, IT

Vietnam, India step up cooperation in electronics, IT

Opening the forum, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai said both Vietnam and India are entering new development phases driven by innovation, digital transformation, and deeper integration into global value chains. He highlighted Vietnam’s goal of becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045 and India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, noting strong alignment between the two countries’ strategies.

Business representatives attend the seminar. (Photo: VNA)

Karnataka emerges as new destination for Vietnamese businesses in India

Vietnamese enterprises are also shifting from trade to direct investment in India, with notable projects already underway in Tamil Nadu and Telangana. The Vietnam Trade Office pledged continued support and connectivity for Vietnamese investors exploring opportunities in Karnataka and the wider Indian market.

Do Thanh Hai (right), Deputy Director-General of the East Sea Institute under the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam, speaks at the dialogue. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India promote maritime security cooperation through blue economy development

Through four rounds of bilateral “Track 1” Maritime Security Dialogue, the two sides have outlined priority areas of cooperation, including marine scientific research, blue economy development, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, naval and coast guard cooperation, maritime law enforcement, capacity building, and maritime connectivity.

See more

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung visits Bosch Industrial in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Germany boost innovation, startup ecosystem connectivity

Deputy PM Nguyen Chi Dung highly valued CfE’s reputation and pioneering role in building Germany’s innovation-driven startup ecosystem, and called for stronger cooperation with NIC to support Vietnamese universities, research institutes and organisations in training and scientific research.

The FTA Index 2024 provides a panorama of the FTA implementation outcomes across the country. (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN opens new export momentum for Vietnam

As competition in ASEAN is intensifying, Vietnamese enterprises are advised to strengthen distribution networks, enhance product innovation and closely monitor policy changes and trade-defence measures in importing markets to sustain and expand their market share.

At the press briefing on the first national conference on livestock and veterinary science and technology (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to host first national conference on livestock, veterinary medicine

The event will bring together more than 750 delegates from government agencies, research institutes, universities, industry groups, businesses and international organisations. It will review research and technology applications from 2021–2025 and set priorities for 2026–2030, with a focus on modernisation, sustainability and digital transformation.

Jelly production at Long Hai Co., Ltd., Industrial Cluster 1, Thach Khoi ward, Hai Phong city (Photo: VNA)

Private sector – Growth driver from Resolution 68

The participation of major enterprises such as Sao Do and Hateco in key projects demonstrates the capacity and strategic vision of Vietnam’s private sector while concretising Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW on private economic development, creating fresh momentum for sustainable growth in dynamic localities like Hai Phong.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and officials witness the exchange of cooperation documents between Vietnamese and Russian businesses at the Vietnam – Russian Federation Business Forum in Moscow on March 24. (Photo: VNA)

PM attends Vietnam – Russian Federation Business Forum in Moscow

PM Pham Minh Chinh stressed that the complex global situation is weighing on the world economy, requiring the two countries to “unite to create strength, cooperate for mutual benefit, and engage in dialogue to build trust” and to “listen with sincerity, share with heart, and act through concrete products.”

At the meeting of the Steering Committee for Anti-Money Laundering. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM chairs meeting of Steering Committee for Anti-Money Laundering

Phoc also urged ministries and sectors, in line with their mandates, to pool all available resources to fulfill the tasks set out in the plan, increase investment in workforce and technology for anti-money laundering work, review and amend legal regulations to ensure consistency with conclusions issued by competent authorities.

A roundtable between Vietnamese and Australian business communities at the Parliament House of Victoria. (Photo: VNA)

Meetings seek to boost Australian investment in Vietnam

During the sessions, representatives of Australian funds and financial institutions described Vietnam as one of Asia’s most attractive emerging markets, citing steady economic growth, a young population and rising demand for modern financial services. The establishment of the VIFC was seen as opening new avenues for international investors.

Residents purchase fuel at a petrol station in Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

Fuel security takes centre stage as global energy risks mount

The MoIT has repeatedly instructed petroleum distributors nationwide to maintain uninterrupted retail operations, ensuring supply continuity under all circumstances. Regulators have also reviewed and refined policy mechanisms to enable businesses to diversify import sources, helping reinforce supply for both production and consumption needs.