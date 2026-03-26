Business

Vietbuild Hanoi 2026 International Exhibition opens

The five-day event, themed “Construction – Building Materials – Real Estate – Green Transport”, brings together more than 2,500 booths from domestic and international enterprises, reflecting the development momentum of Vietnam’s construction sector and the broader economy.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha speaks at the opening ceremony of the Vietbuild Hanoi International Exhibition 2026 on March 26. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha speaks at the opening ceremony of the Vietbuild Hanoi International Exhibition 2026 on March 26. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) — The Vietbuild Hanoi International Exhibition 2026 opened on March 26 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Dong Anh commune.

The five-day event, themed “Construction – Building Materials – Real Estate – Green Transport”, brings together more than 2,500 booths from domestic and international enterprises, reflecting the development momentum of Vietnam’s construction sector and the broader economy.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha highlighted the importance of promoting green transition and digital transformation, noting that the inclusion of a “green transport” pillar builds a comprehensive development ecosystem aligned with national trends.

According to the Deputy PM, the construction sector has shifted towards a development-facilitating approach, focusing on creating growth space, improving legal frameworks and generating new development drivers. Strategic planning has increasingly integrated transport networks with urban, rural and technical infrastructure development to optimise resources and enhance regional connectivity.

Vietnam has launched nearly 600 key infrastructure projects with total investment exceeding 5 quadrillion VND (200 billion USD), while completing close to 3,200 km of expressways and advancing major airport and seaport projects.

The exhibition serves as a platform for enterprises to promote products, connect supply and demand, and update technological trends and solutions in construction. This year’s highlights include green and sustainable technologies such as circular production models, renewable energy applications and digital solutions./.

VNA
#Vietbuild #Hanoi #Vietbuild Hanoi International Exhibition #construction sector #green transition
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