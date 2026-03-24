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International sourcing expo to open new supply chain links for Vietnam’s seafood sector

More than a conventional trade fair, the upcoming event is designed as a global supply chain transaction hub, where hundreds of international buyer delegations are expected to visit Vietnam to source suppliers across multiple industries, with seafood identified as a priority sector.

Processing shrimp for export in Dak Lak province (Photo: VNA)
Processing shrimp for export in Dak Lak province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2026 is scheduled to take place from September 3 to 5 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City, offering Vietnamese seafood enterprises a new platform to engage directly with major global distributors and importers.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, seafood has long been one of the country’s key export sectors, which makes a significant contribution to trade growth and the livelihoods of millions of coastal workers.

As the European Union (EU) conducts inspections to assess illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in Vietnam, the domestic seafood industry is entering a period of profound transformation. This process represents not only a test of fisheries governance but also an opportunity for the country to demonstrate its commitment to building a transparent, responsible and sustainable sector – increasingly essential criteria in global trade.

More than a conventional trade fair, the upcoming event is designed as a global supply chain transaction hub, where hundreds of international buyer delegations are expected to visit Vietnam to source suppliers across multiple industries, with seafood identified as a priority sector.

For Vietnamese fishery firms, the event offers a valuable opportunity to showcase production capacity, processing expertise and supply chain management aligned with international standards, while highlighting reforms aimed at sustainable fishing and aquaculture in line with the stringent requirements of markets such as the EU, the US and Japan.

Notably, the expo is expected to attract major purchasing missions from Europe, the US, Japan and China, where demand for high-quality, traceable and environmentally compliant seafood products continues to rise. Direct engagement between Vietnamese producers and global importers at the event is likely to narrow the gap between manufacturers and international distribution networks, opening the door to long-term partnerships.

Statistics indicate that Vietnam’s fishery exports reached approximately 707 million USD in February this year, bringing the total for the first two months to 1.7 billion USD, an annual increase of 20.2%.

Exports in March are projected to maintain growth, though performance is expected to vary significantly across markets and product categories./.


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