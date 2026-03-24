Over 400 exhibitors join int’l hospitality, service supply exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Food & Hospitality Vietnam 2026 exhibition and HOTELEX Vietnam, two major international trade events covering food and beverage (F&B), bakery equipment, restaurants, hotels and service supply, officially opened on March 24 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City.



Organised by Informa Markets Vietnam under the patronage of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, the exhibitions feature more than 400 exhibitors from 36 countries and territories and 19 international pavilions, according to Ian Roberts, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets Asia.



A highlight of this year’s event is the FHV Premier Connect programme, a specialised business-matching initiative linking qualified buyers with selected exhibitors through pre-arranged one-to-one meetings. The programme aims to optimise networking opportunities, help businesses identify partners and expand trade cooperation in the F&B and hospitality sectors.



The exhibitions take place amid rapid transformation in the food, beverage and hospitality industries, driven by shifting consumer trends, sustainability requirements and rising expectations for customer experience. Businesses are increasingly focusing on product innovation, operational efficiency, food safety standards and adaptation to global supply chains, while trends such as healthy consumption, automation and personalised services continue reshaping the sector.



Held alongside Food & Hospitality Vietnam for the first time, HOTELEX Vietnam expands the exhibition’s scope to include operational solutions, equipment, technology and service standards, offering enterprises access to advanced innovations to enhance competitiveness and capture emerging market opportunities.



Running through March 26, the event also hosts seminars and panel discussions on strategic industry topics, including restaurant operations in the Michelin era, HoReCa industry outlook for 2026 and sustainable growth trends in Vietnam’s hotel market. Professional competitions such as the Vietnam Culinary Challenge and the inaugural Vietnam Housekeeping Competition are also taking place.



Do Hong Xoan, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Tourism Association and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Hotel Association, said the exhibition has steadily expanded since its launch in 2004, attracting leading domestic and international brands and becoming an effective platform for businesses to update trends and promote trade connectivity in Vietnam’s food and hospitality industries./.

VNA