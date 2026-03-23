Business

Can Tho to host 2026 rice export promotion conference on March 24

The the 2026 rice export promotion conference in Can Tho city is conceived as a key platform where management agencies, industry associations, overseas trade offices, and the business community can speak plainly about the state of the market, confront on-the-ground challenges, and sketch remedies for obstacles that impede smoother, more profitable exports.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will partner with the Can Tho municipal People’s Committee to convene the 2026 rice export promotion conference in the Mekong Delta hub on March 24.

The event will be co-chaired by a deputy minister of industry and trade and a vice chairperson of the municipal People’s Committee. It follows the Prime Minister’s dispatch on managing rice production and consumption under new market conditions, as well as the ministry’s directive on bolstering tasks and solutions to support rice production and exports.

It is expected to draw representatives from ministries and agencies, the Vietnam Trade Offices abroad, the Vietnam Food Association, the Vietnam Rice Industry Association, local authorities, and rice exporters nationwide.

According to the ministry, the conference arrives against a backdrop of heightened global and regional uncertainty. Ongoing geopolitical conflicts in several regions, volatile energy prices, rising logistics and shipping costs, and policy changes in trade and food stockpiling by several countries are combining to influence global rice supply, demand, and prices. At home, Mekong Delta localities are now in the peak harvest of the winter-spring crop, resulting in lower paddy purchasing prices for farmers compared with the same period in 2025.

The gathering will also introduce software for the reporting system outlined in the ministry’s circular that elaborates on articles of the Government’s August 15, 2018 decree on rice exports, as amended and supplemented by a circular issued by the MoIT on July 18, 2025.

Above all, the event is conceived as a key platform where management agencies, industry associations, overseas trade offices, and the business community can speak plainly about the state of the market, confront on-the-ground challenges, and sketch remedies for obstacles that impede smoother, more profitable exports.

It promises, as well, an opportunity to deepen coordination between authorities and businesses, advance more sustainable supply chains, and sharpen the competitiveness of Vietnamese rice in the global market./.

VNA
#2026 rice export promotion conference #Vietnam Food Association Can Tho
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