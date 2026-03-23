Reference exchange rate up 5 VND at week’s beginning

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,090 VND/USD on March 23, up 5 VND from the last working day of the previous week.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,345 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,836 VND/USD.



At 8:30, the buying and selling rates at major commercial banks remained stable.



Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,099 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,339 VND/USD, unchanged from the March 20 morning session./.

VNA