Fuel cost surge pushes airfares up

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 60% of international airlines have either increased or are planning to increase airfares from mid-March, as surging fuel costs continue to put pressure on the global aviation industry, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).



The CAAV said on March 21 that it is closely monitoring and assessing the potential impact of ongoing tensions in the Middle East on Vietnam’s aviation sector.

Rising geopolitical instability has driven global aviation fuel prices sharply higher, prompting many international carriers to introduce fuel surcharges as a way to offset mounting operating costs and maintain stable services.



A rapid survey conducted by the CAAV on March 20, covering nearly 40 international and regional airlines operating routes to Vietnam, found that over 60% have already implemented, are in the process of implementing, or plan to introduce fuel surcharges or fare adjustments starting in mid-March.



The trend spans key aviation markets across Asia, Europe, and North America, underscoring the widespread financial strain facing airlines worldwide.

In Northeast Asia, including Taiwan, China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, ticket prices have risen significantly, with increases ranging from 300,000 VND (11.5 USD) to nearly 3 million VND per ticket.



Meanwhile, fare hikes in Southeast and South Asia have been more moderate, typically ranging from around 130,000 VND to approximately 1.6 million VND per ticket.



For long-haul flights to Europe and North America, fuel surcharges are notably higher, generally ranging from 1 million VND to over 5 million VND per ticket, with even steeper increases for business-class passengers.



The impact is also being felt in air cargo, where some airlines have introduced fuel surcharges calculated on a per-kg basis.



Although these adjustments are considered a short-term response to volatile fuel prices, they are expected to drive both passenger airfares and cargo costs higher in the coming months./.

VNA