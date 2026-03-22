Business

Ho Chi Minh City firms adjust markets to maintain jobs amid global shipping disruptions

Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are driving up shipping costs and disrupting global logistics, placing additional pressure on supply chains and export activities.

Saigon Port’s Hiep Phuoc terminal in Ho Chi Minh City has seen vessel schedules frequently adjusted in recent days as Middle East tensions disrupt global shipping routes. (Photo: VNA)
Saigon Port’s Hiep Phuoc terminal in Ho Chi Minh City has seen vessel schedules frequently adjusted in recent days as Middle East tensions disrupt global shipping routes. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNS/VNA) - Rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are disrupting global shipping routes and pushing up logistics costs, forcing businesses in Ho Chi Minh City to adjust production plans, diversify markets and seek new supply sources.

The disruptions are already rippling through exporters in Ho Chi Minh City, forcing companies to adjust production schedules, diversify markets and rethink supply chains in order to maintain export orders and protect employment.

Following the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East, several key maritime routes such as the Red Sea, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Hormuz have faced heightened security risks.

The disruptions have caused major changes in global shipping routes, pushing up logistics costs and lengthening delivery times, particularly on Asia–Europe trade lanes.

Shipping disruption

At Saigon Port’s Hiep Phuoc terminal, shipping schedules have been frequently adjusted in recent days, reducing operational stability.

Cargo turnover has slowed as incoming and outgoing shipments have become uneven, affecting businesses’ cash flow.

The decline in vessel calls has also reduced workloads for port operators, shipping lines, freight forwarders and logistics companies.

Port workers involved in container handling and operations have been directly affected.

Nguyen Anh Hao, Acting Director of Saigon Port Hiep Phuoc, said many shipping lines serving Europe-bound routes had been forced to alter their itineraries, rerouting vessels around the Cape of Good Hope instead of passing through the Suez Canal.

The detour would extend shipping time by around seven to 15 days, leading to higher fuel, insurance and freight costs.

“However, thanks to a diversified customer base and a significant share of intra-Asia cargo, the port’s throughput remains within controllable levels,” Hao said.

“We are working closely with shipping lines and logistics firms to update information early and adjust operational plans, helping minimise additional costs for customers.”

Export pressure

Pham Van Xo, Chairman of the city’s Import-Export Association, said longer shipping routes had reduced vessel availability while demand for cargo transport remained high.

This resulted in shortages of container space and rising fuel costs, insurance premiums and security surcharges.

“Disruptions in global shipping routes not only increase production costs but may also affect employment in export industries,” he said.

“When export orders are delayed or logistics costs rise too sharply, businesses are forced to adjust their production plans.”

In the garment sector, Pham Quang Anh, General Director of Dony Garment Company, said the Middle East remained a key export market for the firm, particularly Jordan, which had accounted for more than 20% of the company’s export revenue for many years.

However, rising shipping costs and longer delivery times are raising concerns among buyers about missing seasonal sales windows.

“Dony is currently increasing production capacity to meet delivery schedules. But even after production is completed, securing shipping slots on schedule remains uncertain,” Anh said.

Fortunately, most of the company’s orders were shipped before mid-February, leaving only a final container awaiting departure.

Anh noted that most of Dony’s contracts follow FOB (Free on Board) terms, meaning the company does not bear direct responsibility for ocean freight costs.

However, if high shipping costs affect buyers’ ability to sell products, the company would be willing to share part of the cost by supporting between 500 - 1,000 USD per container to maintain long-term partnerships.

“If the disruptions continue, we have contingency plans to diversify markets,” he said.

“Besides the US and the Middle East, we are expanding exports to Africa, Europe and Southeast Asia, while strengthening the domestic market starting from 2025.”

Seafood exporters have also expressed concerns as shipments already at sea face uncertain arrival times while new orders are being postponed.

This situation has affected businesses’ cash flow and created pressure to maintain payroll and labour stability.

Experts warned that if disruptions persist, not only the logistics sector but also major export industries such as garments, footwear, wood products, agriculture and seafood may face ripple effects.

Declining orders or rising costs could force companies to scale down production, directly affecting workers’ income and employment.

Despite the challenges, businesses in Ho Chi Minh City are actively seeking solutions such as diversifying shipping routes, expanding markets and strengthening negotiations with partners.

These flexible strategies are helping companies sustain exports while maintaining jobs and livelihoods for workers.

Market shift

Rising tensions in the Middle East are not only disrupting global shipping routes but also highlighting the urgent need for Vietnamese businesses to expand markets and find alternative partners.

Phan Van Co, Marketing Director of Vrice Rice Company, said many international shipping lines had temporarily suspended cargo services to ports in the Middle East and Africa.

As a result, some shipments currently in transit were unable to dock at their intended ports, forcing companies to wait for updates from shipping lines or consider redirecting cargo to other markets, he said.

Co said the company was negotiating with buyers to resolve shipments stranded at ports.

However, additional costs for container storage and port handling had become a significant burden.

To reduce risks, the company was accelerating exports to alternative markets.

According to Anh of Dony, recent geopolitical events have prompted businesses to rethink market strategies and production models.

Experiences from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war showed that companies should avoid over-reliance on a single market or supply chain.

“We believe the period from 2020 to 2030 will remain unpredictable,” he said.

“Our strategy is to stay lean, simple and efficient. Instead of expanding factories excessively during peak orders, we integrate resources and cooperate with satellite partners for production.”

Adapting strategies

This flexible production model helps maintain stable employment even when orders decline suddenly, while also reducing operational costs during market volatility, according to Anh.

Seafood exporters are facing similar challenges.

Le Hang, Deputy General Secretary of the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), said geopolitical tensions were forcing businesses to restructure markets and supply chains.

Companies need to optimise logistics costs, renegotiate freight contracts and diversify shipping routes to limit additional surcharges, according to Hang.

Businesses are also advised to plan shipments earlier than usual to reduce the risk of transport disruptions.

Maintaining cold storage facilities at regional transit hubs and prioritising long-term shipping contracts are also considered effective measures.

From a logistics perspective, Nguyen Le Chon Tam, General Director of Saigon Port and Chairman of Saigon Port Hiep Phuoc, said the port was implementing three groups of solutions to adapt to market fluctuations.

In the short term, the port was optimising berth and container yard operations, controlling internal costs and providing flexible storage arrangements for customers.

In the medium term, it was accelerating digital transformation in port management, increasing automation and expanding cooperation with logistics companies to offer integrated services.

In the long term, the port aimed to diversify markets, develop integrated logistics ecosystems and invest in greener, more sustainable infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City's Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (Hepza) said geopolitical tensions were affecting import-export activities and supply chains of enterprises operating in the city’s industrial zones.

Companies were facing rising surcharges due to security risks, higher transport costs and potential shortages of raw materials.

Some businesses were also encountering difficulties in international payments due to disruptions in regional banking systems.

Hepza said it would strengthen support for enterprises in administrative procedures related to import-export activities, including certificates of origin and work permits for foreign experts.

Authorities would also closely monitor the situation, particularly for companies heavily dependent on Middle Eastern and European markets.

Economic experts emphasised that Vietnamese businesses need long-term market strategies, diversified partners and flexible transport routes to better adapt to the increasingly volatile global trade environment./.

VNA
#Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East #global shipping disruptions Ho Chi Minh City
Follow VietnamPlus

Post-pandemic recovery

Related News

An overview of the meeting in Ho Chi Minh City to discuss measures to ease pressures on production and trade, and stablise the domestic market amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East. (Photo: VNA)

Measures sought to address business challenges amid Middle East conflict

Vietnam is facing a three-stage ripple effect - first on transport and fuel-dependent industries, then on sectors relying on their outputs, and ultimately on consumers. Volatility in key commodities like fuel is disrupting the entire supply chain and increasing the risk of market instability.

See more

Fuel surcharge adjustments are seen as a short-term solution to cope with cost volatility. (Photo: VNA)

Fuel cost surge pushes airfares up

A rapid survey conducted by the CAAV on March 20, covering nearly 40 international and regional airlines operating routes to Vietnam, found that over 60% have already implemented, are in the process of implementing, or plan to introduce fuel surcharges or fare adjustments starting in mid-March.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chair of BRICS in 2024, meets on October 24, 2024, on the sidelines of the expanded BRICS Leaders’ Summit in Kazan. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Russia expand room for, elevate trade cooperation

According to the Department of Foreign Market Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), Russia remains one of Vietnam’s key economic partners, particularly in industry and energy. Despite global economic and geopolitical uncertainties, bilateral trade has maintained a positive growth trend.

Rajesh Achanta, former vice president of Asia-Pacific supply chain operations at P&G, speaks at the SME Forum 2026 held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 20. (Photo courtesy of the organiser)

Execution gap holds back Vietnam’s SMEs

Vietnamese small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) may not lack strategy or ambition, but many struggle to turn plans into results, business leaders and experts said at SME Forum 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City on March 20.

Training sessions and dialogues have improved fishermen’s understanding of regulations and the risks associated with IUU fishing. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri strengthens fleet oversight to curb IUU fishing

Quang Tri province currently has about 4,600 fishing vessels measuring 6 metres or longer. All have met requirements on registration, inspection and licensing, and have installed vessel monitoring systems (VMS), a key tool to enhance oversight of offshore activities.

In Vietnam, silver bullion prices even touched 111 million VND (4,200 USD) per kilogramme, reflecting growing interest among individuals and investors. (Photo: vietnamnet.vn)

Vietnam considers listing silver bullion on commodity exchange

Under the proposal, the rollout would take place in two phases. The first would involve a pilot listing in the domestic market with physical transactions. In the second phase, after operations stabilise, the exchange could be linked with regional and international commodity exchanges.

Head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia Tran Thi Thanh My (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam rises as key market for Australian capital: official

Australian firms and investors are showing particularly strong interest in Vietnam, drawn by its large market, consistent high growth, youthful demographics, and rapidly expanding middle class, said a representative of the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia.

Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong (left) and Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki sign the exchange of notes on behalf of the governments of the two countries. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Japan sign exchange of notes for ODA loans to support green transition

The funding, totaling approximately 90 billion JPY (around 609 million USD), will be allocated to three key projects, namely budget support for green growth and climate adaptation, disaster-resilient rural development, and climate-adaptive infrastructure to support production in northern mountainous regions, particularly for ethnic minority communities.

The third “Vietnamese Goods Vitality” programme themed “Vietnamese youth proud of Vietnamese goods”. (Photo: VNA)

Vitality of Vietnamese Goods programme opens

The event, organised by the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development in coordination with the Hoan Kiem ward People’s Committee, TikTok Shop and the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam, aims to support enterprises in promoting and selling products while expanding digital distribution channels. It also forms part of activities marking the 95th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931–2026).

Global data centre capacity. (Photo Courtesy of JLL)

JLL: Vietnam data centres poised for growth

Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have a combined operational capacity of around 60 MW. While this is currently lower than regional hubs such as Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, and Manila (74 MW), it demonstrates strong potential for future scaling.

Vietjet operates a modern, fuel-efficient fleet and continues to expand its international network, offering year-round promotions across destinations. (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet recognised among world’s best low-cost airlines with two international awards in 2026

The awards focus on in-flight product and passenger experience, using measurable onboard criteria. AirlineRatings experts highlighted Vietjet’s highly competitive fares, innovative approach, and products tailored to customer needs. The airline has maintained its title as the World’s Best Ultra Low-Cost Carrier since 2018 and has consistently ranked among the world’s leading low-cost airlines.