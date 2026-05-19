Business

Vietnam’s national standards strategy for 2026–2035 approved

The strategy envisions a modern, open standards system welded to international norms, serving as a piece of soft institutional infrastructure, a policy tool and a technical backbone for state governance. It also casts standards as an engine of innovation, digital transformation, green transition and sustainable development.

At Nghi Son 2 thermal power plant in Thanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)
At Nghi Son 2 thermal power plant in Thanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has signed off on Vietnam’s national standards strategy for the 2026–2035 period, laying down a decade-long blueprint to tether domestic rules to global benchmarks.

The strategy envisions a modern, open standards system welded to international norms, serving as a piece of soft institutional infrastructure, a policy tool and a technical backbone for state governance. It also casts standards as an engine of innovation, digital transformation, green transition and sustainable development.

It targets a synchronised standards ecosystem that ties together metrology and quality management, while pulling businesses, research institutes, universities and social organisations deeper into standards development and application.

The plan also ramps up institutional capacity, workforce training and international cooperation to give Vietnam a proactive role in shaping global standards and lifting national competitiveness.

75% harmonisation target by 2030

Vietnam aims to align 75% of its national standards with international, regional or developed-country benchmarks by 2030.

The strategy also targets full compatibility between Vietnam’s national standard classification and the Level-2 categories of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO)’s International Classification for Standards.

In strategic technologies and key economic sectors, Vietnam aims to seat representatives on 60% of the relevant technical committees at ISO, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Vietnamese standards committees are also set to join IEC panels in areas tied to smart city development.

It targets an annual 50,000 certifications of conformity with standards and technical regulations to sharpen the productivity, quality and competitiveness of Vietnamese goods.

Half of all new Vietnamese standards must involve stakeholders from enterprises, associations, research institutes and universities.

At least 50,000 small and medium-sized enterprises will access and adopt Vietnamese standards via financial assistance, on-site training and sector-specific consultancy.

Training 5,000 standardisation personnel

The strategy targets training 300 experts who can engage in international standards-setting or join technical committees at global and developed-country standardisation bodies.

It also aims to provide professional standardisation training for at least 5,000 civil servants, public employees and workers across agencies, organisations and enterprises, especially in key sectors. Standardisation, metrology and quality management will be embedded in curricula at a minimum of 50 universities and vocational schools specialising in engineering, technology and economics.

Vietnam will overhaul its standards system for digital technology and data fields, pushing harmonisation with international and regional norms in artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), big data, encryption, data centres and emerging digital tech.

About 100 new Vietnamese standards are planned to build a technical bedrock for technology, innovation, digital transformation and green transition.

Standards as policy lever and growth engine

Vietnamese technical committees will aim for leadership or secretariat roles in 1 - 2 technical committees or working groups at international standards bodies in sectors where Vietnam has strength.

Vietnam also plans to lead or co-lead 2 - 3 international standards projects in strategic technologies, tech products and key economic sectors.

At least 20 standardisation cooperation agreements with countries and international organisations are slated for signing and launching.

It also requires full and timely compliance with notification and enquiry obligations on technical barriers to trade under WTO/TBT, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

New mechanisms will assess the technical impact of Vietnamese standards and regulations on trade, while databases on technical barriers in key markets will be built to back exporters.

80% harmonisation target by 2035

By 2035, Vietnam wants 80% of its standards harmonised with international, regional or developed-country norms to ease market access for its goods. Up to 60% of Vietnamese standards are to be developed based on actual demand from key markets.

Moreover, 30% of newly developed standards in the period are expected to serve emerging tech sectors, particularly strategic technologies, digital economy, green economy and sustainable development.

It sets a goal for 10% of sci-tech and innovation tasks to feed into the formation of Vietnamese standards.

For strategic tech sectors and key industries, Vietnam aims to join 100% of the corresponding technical committees at ISO, IEC and ITU, lead or co-lead 5-10 international standards projects.

Fueling sustainable national growth

It also targets an annual average of 70,000 conformity certifications to boost productivity, quality and competitiveness.

Standards requirements are expected to be incorporated into about 70% of sectoral strategies, plans and development agendas, cementing Vietnamese standards as a coordinating and guiding tool for sustainable national growth.

Vietnam also plans to shift its entire standards system into internationally compatible, machine-readable formats, with at least 80% of priority-sector standards meeting IEC/ISO SMART Standards principles.

That shift would provide the technical backbone for national digital transformation, digital product passports and automated compliance checks.

The decision lays out 10 task groups for ministries, agencies and localities. These include upgrading institutional frameworks, policies and infrastructure; driving innovation and digital transformation through standards, strengthening standards application and enforcement, building workforce capacity, managing technical barriers to trade and technical transparency, helping SMEs adopt standards, and pooling financial resources for standardisation activities./.

VNA
#national standards strategy #ISO Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

“Google Digital Classroom”, a space that inspires passion and builds core digital skills for students. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi scales up high-quality schools, raises standards

In addition to 23 accredited institutions, the city plans to establish 37 more, lifting the total to 60. The move signals a shift in approach rather than a mere technical adjustment, aligning with the Politburo’s Resolution 71-NQ/TW on education breakthroughs and Hanoi’s Action Programme 05-CTr/TU.

See more

Shrimp harvesting in Ca Mau province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese shrimp sector seeks distinct path in global race

Nguyen Duy Hoa, Deputy Technical Director of Cargill Vietnam, said Vietnam cannot compete with Ecuador on costs nor match India in scale. Instead, the country should focus on value rather than volume or price competition, prioritising quality improvement, technology adoption and value-added products.

Wind turbine No. 3 at the V1-3 site of the Duyen Hai Wind Power Plant in Truong Long Hoa ward, Vinh Long province.(Photo: VNA)

Retail market seen driving double-digit growth

Domestic consumption is being regarded as one of the key drivers for sustaining economic growth. Following the Government’s Resolution No. 88/NQ-CP on promoting the domestic market and stimulating consumption, many retailers have accelerated the expansion of distribution systems, invested in technology and improved supply chains.

Cargo containers are handled at Gemalink International Port, Ho Chi Minh City. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Government delegation for international economic, trade negotiations established

The delegation is tasked with assisting the Prime Minister in directing ministries, sectors and localities in the negotiation, signing, coordination of ratification and approval, as well as implementation of international treaties and agreements on economic and trade matters involving the Vietnamese State and Government.

Lotte Mart Vietnam is currently distributing around 900 private-label products manufactured in Vietnam under the retailer’s strict quality control. (Photo: VNA)

RoK steps up trade cooperation with Vietnam, Malaysia

The Korean business delegation's trip aims to provide Korean firms with information on import – export trends across the ASEAN region and developments in local markets, while also offering opportunities to explore the latest industry trends and technologies.

An overview of the Vietnam-China Green Industry Cooperation and Exchange Programme held in Beijing.(Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China boost cooperation in green industry development

The Vietnamese Embassy in China, in coordination with the International Cooperation Centre under China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), on May 18 organised the Vietnam–China Green Industry Cooperation and Exchange Programme in Beijing to strengthen policy exchanges, share experience, and promote substantive cooperation in green industry amid climate change and growing global environmental challenges.

The infrastructure of Thang Long 3 Industrial Park in Phu Tho province is comprehensive and modern, creating favourable conditions for businesses and investors. (Photo: VNA)

Strong economic conglomerates drive domestic economic growth

In manufacturing, THACO has built one of Southeast Asia’s largest automobile and mechanical engineering ecosystems in Quang Nam province, while VinFast has become Vietnam’s first electric vehicle producer, establishing a major factory in Hai Phong, listing on Nasdaq and expanding into North America, Europe and Southeast Asia.

Producing garments for export to the EU market at TDT Thai Nguyen Garment Company. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s textile industry draws high-tech FDI amid green, smart shift

With export turnover rising steadily in recent years and a target of 50 billion USD by 2026, Vietnam remains among the world’s top three textile exporters. Beyond its traditional appeal as a low-cost manufacturing base, the country is now positioning itself as a strategic hub for high-value and technology-driven investment.

An FDI enterprise invests in factory facilities at Chau Duc Industrial Park, a project spanning approximately 2,290 ha. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City targets next-generation, high-value FDI

The southern economic hub attracted nearly 3.3 billion USD in FDI during the first four months of 2026, marking a sharp year-on-year increase of 227.1%. The total included 539 newly licensed projects with registered capital exceeding 791.8 million USD and 58 existing projects adding 259.3 million USD in supplementary investment.

The VinFast electric vehicle charging station at the CT1 apartment complex of 103 Hospital in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam accelerates drive to master EV technologies

By the end of 2025, Vietnam had established 28 standards and technical regulations related to charging stations, charging equipment and batteries. The legal framework is expected to be fully completed in the third quarter of 2026.

Duyen Hai Wind Power Plant in Truong Long Hoa ward, Vinh Long province. (Photo: VNA)

Energy sector seen as key pillar for Vietnam’s green, double-digit growth ambitions

Chairman of the Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam) Le Ngoc Son said Vietnam’s energy demand will continue rising sharply, creating enormous pressure on power generation investment. To sustain GDP growth of around 10%, electricity demand is expected to increase by 12-15% annually, requiring an additional 7,000-8,000 MW of new capacity each year.

A view of the Lien Chieu Container Port construction project in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

Logistics set to drive Vietnam’s rise in global supply chains

Amid sweeping restructuring in global trade driven by digitalisation, green transition and geopolitical shifts, logistics is no longer a back-end function. It is increasingly a decisive factor in economic performance, especially as Vietnam deepens integration into international supply chains. The challenge now extends beyond faster delivery to building a modern and interconnected logistics ecosystem capable of organising supply chains at a regional scale.

Coupang.com, one of the Republic of Korea's leading online retail corporations, has actively cooperated with the Vietnamese Embassy in handling issues related to products and items with wrong information of Vietnam. (Screenshot of the site)

Coordinated efforts help safeguard healthy online marketplaces

As the digital environment continues to evolve rapidly, stronger coordination among authorities, platform operators and user communities is becoming increasingly important to build a healthy cyberspace that respects cultural identity while helping reinforce friendship and mutual understanding among people worldwide.

Vietnam will host the 21st Asian-Australasian Association of Animal Production Societies (AAAP) Animal Science Congress (AAAP 21) from October 28 - 31 in Hanoi. (Photo: aaap2026.org)

Vietnam to host 21st AAAP animal science congress

According to the Animal Husbandry Association of Vietnam (AHAV), the event is expected to gather between 1,300 - 1,500 delegates, including around 500 leading international scientists, experts and businesses in the livestock sector.