India to ease export requirements for Vietnamese durian

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – India is preparing to ease import requirements by removing special conditions and additional phytosanitary declarations for fresh Vietnamese durian, a move expected to streamline access to one of Asia’s largest consumer markets.



The update was issued by the Vietnam Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (SPS) in its latest report on food safety and plant and animal quarantine measures covering May 1 to May 15 for World Trade Organization (WTO) members.



Citing India’s latest SPS notification, the report said the country is drafting amendments to its phytosanitary regulations for imported plants.

Under the proposed changes, fresh durian from Vietnam would no longer require additional declarations on phytosanitary certificates and would not be subject to special import conditions.



The development is viewed as a positive signal for Vietnam’s durian industry, potentially reducing administrative procedures and easing export flows.

However, the rules remain in the public consultation phase until July 3, meaning businesses are advised to continue monitoring developments closely before making major trade commitments. Industry observers note that waiting until the regulations formally take effect would help reduce the risk of last-minute policy adjustments.



India is Asia’s second-largest market after China, with a population of more than one billion. The prospect of Vietnamese durian meeting technical requirements under more favourable conditions is seen as a significant step forward, opening new export growth opportunities for the sector in the coming years.



According to the Customs Department, durian exports recorded strong growth in both volume and value in the first four months of 2026, despite not yet entering the peak season, alongside ongoing efforts to expand markets and strengthen branding.



In the first quarter of 2026, Vietnam’s durian exports surged by 230% year on year to around 222 million USD./.

VNA