Business

India to ease export requirements for Vietnamese durian

In the first quarter of 2026 alone, Vietnam’s durian exports surged by 230% year on year to around 222 million USD

Farmers harvest durians at an orchard in Dong Nai city. (Photo: VNA)
Farmers harvest durians at an orchard in Dong Nai city. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – India is preparing to ease import requirements by removing special conditions and additional phytosanitary declarations for fresh Vietnamese durian, a move expected to streamline access to one of Asia’s largest consumer markets.

The update was issued by the Vietnam Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (SPS) in its latest report on food safety and plant and animal quarantine measures covering May 1 to May 15 for World Trade Organization (WTO) members.

Citing India’s latest SPS notification, the report said the country is drafting amendments to its phytosanitary regulations for imported plants.
Under the proposed changes, fresh durian from Vietnam would no longer require additional declarations on phytosanitary certificates and would not be subject to special import conditions.

The development is viewed as a positive signal for Vietnam’s durian industry, potentially reducing administrative procedures and easing export flows.
However, the rules remain in the public consultation phase until July 3, meaning businesses are advised to continue monitoring developments closely before making major trade commitments. Industry observers note that waiting until the regulations formally take effect would help reduce the risk of last-minute policy adjustments.

India is Asia’s second-largest market after China, with a population of more than one billion. The prospect of Vietnamese durian meeting technical requirements under more favourable conditions is seen as a significant step forward, opening new export growth opportunities for the sector in the coming years.

According to the Customs Department, durian exports recorded strong growth in both volume and value in the first four months of 2026, despite not yet entering the peak season, alongside ongoing efforts to expand markets and strengthen branding.

In the first quarter of 2026, Vietnam’s durian exports surged by 230% year on year to around 222 million USD./.

VNA
#India #Vietnamese durian #World Trade Organisation #Vietnam's exports to India #durian exports India Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Post-pandemic recovery

Related News

Containers of fresh Vietnamese durian for export are subject to a full-chain traceability system. (Photo: VNA)

First “green lane” durian shipment exported to China

​Under the “green lane” process, quality control begins at the cultivation stage, including soil sampling and monitoring, and continues through harvesting and processing, with traceability labels attached to trees and applied to fruit at the time of picking. It also allows plant quarantine procedures and the issuance of certificates of origin (C/O) directly in the localities where the orchards are located.

Harvesting Ri6 durian. ( Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s durian exports need better management capacity

Over the past decade, the country’s durian cultivation area has expanded nearly sixfold to around 180,000 hectares, with output exceeding 1.5 million tonnes. The Central Highlands region is the largest growing region, accounting for more than 75,000 hectares.

Durian export revenue grows to fresh new highs

Durian export revenue grows to fresh new highs

Durian has set a new record, raking in over 3.33 billion USD in export value during the first 10 months of this year, a 10.4% jump compared to the same period last year, according to customs data.

See more

Milk collection at a dairy farm operated by Vinamilk at the Nhon Tan concentrated farming zone in An Nhon Tay commune, Gia Lai province. (Photo: VNA)

Self-reliance in raw materials fuels Vietnam’s dairy growth

The strategy targets annual industry growth of 12-14% by 2030, with processed liquid milk output reaching 4.2 billion litres annually. Domestic fresh milk production is projected to hit 2.6 billion litres per year, meeting 60-65% of processing demand, while milk powder output is expected to reach 245,000 tonnes annually. Per capita milk consumption is targeted at 40 litres per year.

Quang Ninh gives in principle approval to first offshore wind power plant

Quang Ninh gives in principle approval to first offshore wind power plant

Covering an area of 11.95 ha of land and water surface, the project is expected to have a designed capacity of 50 MW and will be implemented in nearshore waters of the Co To special zone. Its key components include wind turbines, a substation, a 110kV transmission line, and related auxiliary facilities.

At Nghi Son 2 thermal power plant in Thanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s national standards strategy for 2026–2035 approved

The strategy envisions a modern, open standards system welded to international norms, serving as a piece of soft institutional infrastructure, a policy tool and a technical backbone for state governance. It also casts standards as an engine of innovation, digital transformation, green transition and sustainable development.

Shrimp harvesting in Ca Mau province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese shrimp sector seeks distinct path in global race

Nguyen Duy Hoa, Deputy Technical Director of Cargill Vietnam, said Vietnam cannot compete with Ecuador on costs nor match India in scale. Instead, the country should focus on value rather than volume or price competition, prioritising quality improvement, technology adoption and value-added products.

Wind turbine No. 3 at the V1-3 site of the Duyen Hai Wind Power Plant in Truong Long Hoa ward, Vinh Long province.(Photo: VNA)

Retail market seen driving double-digit growth

Domestic consumption is being regarded as one of the key drivers for sustaining economic growth. Following the Government’s Resolution No. 88/NQ-CP on promoting the domestic market and stimulating consumption, many retailers have accelerated the expansion of distribution systems, invested in technology and improved supply chains.

Cargo containers are handled at Gemalink International Port, Ho Chi Minh City. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Government delegation for international economic, trade negotiations established

The delegation is tasked with assisting the Prime Minister in directing ministries, sectors and localities in the negotiation, signing, coordination of ratification and approval, as well as implementation of international treaties and agreements on economic and trade matters involving the Vietnamese State and Government.

Lotte Mart Vietnam is currently distributing around 900 private-label products manufactured in Vietnam under the retailer’s strict quality control. (Photo: VNA)

RoK steps up trade cooperation with Vietnam, Malaysia

The Korean business delegation's trip aims to provide Korean firms with information on import – export trends across the ASEAN region and developments in local markets, while also offering opportunities to explore the latest industry trends and technologies.

An overview of the Vietnam-China Green Industry Cooperation and Exchange Programme held in Beijing.(Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China boost cooperation in green industry development

The Vietnamese Embassy in China, in coordination with the International Cooperation Centre under China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), on May 18 organised the Vietnam–China Green Industry Cooperation and Exchange Programme in Beijing to strengthen policy exchanges, share experience, and promote substantive cooperation in green industry amid climate change and growing global environmental challenges.

The infrastructure of Thang Long 3 Industrial Park in Phu Tho province is comprehensive and modern, creating favourable conditions for businesses and investors. (Photo: VNA)

Strong economic conglomerates drive domestic economic growth

In manufacturing, THACO has built one of Southeast Asia’s largest automobile and mechanical engineering ecosystems in Quang Nam province, while VinFast has become Vietnam’s first electric vehicle producer, establishing a major factory in Hai Phong, listing on Nasdaq and expanding into North America, Europe and Southeast Asia.

Producing garments for export to the EU market at TDT Thai Nguyen Garment Company. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s textile industry draws high-tech FDI amid green, smart shift

With export turnover rising steadily in recent years and a target of 50 billion USD by 2026, Vietnam remains among the world’s top three textile exporters. Beyond its traditional appeal as a low-cost manufacturing base, the country is now positioning itself as a strategic hub for high-value and technology-driven investment.

An FDI enterprise invests in factory facilities at Chau Duc Industrial Park, a project spanning approximately 2,290 ha. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City targets next-generation, high-value FDI

The southern economic hub attracted nearly 3.3 billion USD in FDI during the first four months of 2026, marking a sharp year-on-year increase of 227.1%. The total included 539 newly licensed projects with registered capital exceeding 791.8 million USD and 58 existing projects adding 259.3 million USD in supplementary investment.

The VinFast electric vehicle charging station at the CT1 apartment complex of 103 Hospital in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam accelerates drive to master EV technologies

By the end of 2025, Vietnam had established 28 standards and technical regulations related to charging stations, charging equipment and batteries. The legal framework is expected to be fully completed in the third quarter of 2026.