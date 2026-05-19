Meet Australia 2026 promotes sustainable partnership opportunities

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, organised the Meet Australia 2026 programme on May 19 to strengthen cooperation between the southern metropolis and Australian partners, helping implement the Vietnam – Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the city’s sustainable development.



Permanent Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha said that building on the strong bilateral ties, especially after the two countries upgraded relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2024, Ho Chi Minh City has consistently viewed Australia as a close and important partner with significant potential. It has maintained effective cooperation with various Australian localities.



He described Meet Australia 2026 as not only a trade and investment promotion event but also a forum connecting trust, vision and action between Vietnam and Australia, as well as between national-level cooperation orientations and development needs of localities and businesses from both countries. The event is expected to help translate cooperation potential in areas such as digital transformation, innovation, clean energy, logistics and education – training into concrete projects.



Ha reaffirmed the city’s commitment to continuously improving the investment and business environment, enhancing public services, accelerating digital transformation in governance and strengthening dialogue with investors and international partners.



Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong highlighted progress in Vietnam – Australia relations across politics – diplomacy, the economy and education – training, along with both countries’ determination to further advance bilateral ties in all fields.



He noted that the event, held for the first time in Ho Chi Minh City with the participation of numerous businesses, investors and experts, reflected growing interest from the business communities of both nations in tapping cooperation opportunities.



Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Gillian Bird praised Vietnam’s economic growth potential and bilateral cooperation prospects in climate change response, digital transformation, energy transition and trade.



She said the two countries hold strong potential for collaboration in infrastructure, logistics, agri-food, technology, energy and services, adding that the programme offered a valuable platform for businesses to expand partnerships, explore practical opportunities and lay the groundwork for a new phase of cooperation.



Meet Australia 2026 featured discussion sessions on promoting trade and investment between Ho Chi Minh City and Australia, advancing green energy cooperation, and developing a future-ready workforce through Vietnam – Australia collaboration in skills and talent development. It also included business networking activities.



On May 20, participating businesses and international representatives are scheduled to visit industrial parks, science and technology centres, innovation ecosystem-linked industrial park models, the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Ho Chi Minh City and the Vietnam International Financial Centre there./.

VNA