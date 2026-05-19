Business

India pushes stronger agri-food cooperation with Vietnam

Experts noted that Vietnam has established itself as one of Southeast Asia’s leading agricultural product exporters, while India remains a major global supplier of agricultural and food products. By combining India’s production capacity and technological strengths with Vietnam’s dynamic processing and export ecosystem, the two countries can build more resilient supply chains in the region.

A view of the second Asia Agri Food International 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City on May 19 (Photo: VNA)
A view of the second Asia Agri Food International 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City on May 19 (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The second Asia Agri Food International 2026, taking place in Ho Chi Minh City on May 19–20, has brought together representatives of businesses, policymakers and experts to discuss ways to deepen India–Vietnam cooperation in agriculture and food, with a focus on sustainable supply chains, technology and market connectivity.

Organised by the Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam (INCHAM) and partners, the event features seminars, product showcases and business matchmaking activities aimed at strengthening regional linkages.

In his opening remarks, INCHAM Chairman Jayprakash Shriram Mishra described the seminar as a important platform to foster partnerships among India, Vietnam and other regional economies. On the foundation of their comprehensive strategic partnership, India and Vietnam are well positioned to pursue sustainable growth and navigate global challenges such as geopolitical tensions, tariffs and supply chain disruptions, he noted.

Amid global economic uncertainties, food security, resilient supply chains and agricultural cooperation have become strategic priorities for many countries, he said, adding that growing high-level exchanges and expanding bilateral ties are creating fresh momentum for business connectivity, investment expansion and value chain integration in the agri-food sector.

The two-day event has drawn wide participation from enterprises, traders and experts across Southeast Asia and India. Discussions cover agricultural trade, food processing, logistics, supply chains and technological innovation, offering stakeholders opportunities to exchange market insights, share experience and promote collaboration among management agencies, industry associations and businesses.

Experts noted that Vietnam has established itself as one of Southeast Asia’s leading agricultural product exporters, while India remains a major global supplier of agricultural and food products. By combining India’s production capacity and technological strengths with Vietnam’s dynamic processing and export ecosystem, the two countries can build more resilient supply chains in the region.

Indian economist G. Chandrashekhar highlighted that the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership not only targeted increasing two-way trade to 25 billion USD by 2030, but also opened a new phase of cooperation in trade, investment, technology, healthcare and renewable energy. For businesses and investors, this signals expanding opportunities in manufacturing, infrastructure, digital economy, pharmaceuticals, logistics and cross-border services, he said.

The trade structure between the two countries is largely complementary, with Vietnam exporting industrial and high-tech goods, while India supplies raw materials, agricultural products and certain manufactured items. Vietnam is also emerging as an attractive destination for Indian investment in energy, mineral exploration, agro-processing, information technology and auto components.

With its political stability, large population and strategic location along major shipping routes, Vietnam is increasingly seen as a promising partner for India, he said, adding that Indian businesses are actively exploring opportunities in renewable energy and port development.

Dr. Vipra Pandey, Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, said the two countries are entering a “new golden era” in the bilateral relations, underpinned by the shared goal of raising two-way trade to 25 billion USD by 2030.

He pledged to continue supporting business connections, investment promotion and institutional cooperation between the two nations, while encouraging enterprises from both sides to pursue joint ventures, technology transfer and long-term partnerships in the agri-food sector, and other potential industries./.

VNA
#Asia Agri Food International 2026 #India #Vietnam #agri-food cooperation India Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in India Bui Trung Thuong speaks at the forum. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India promote digital economy cooperation towards 25 bln USD trade target

With the strengthened Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the rapid growth of digital economies in both countries and complementary strengths in technology, manufacturing and markets, Vietnam and India are well positioned to build a deeply connected digital trade ecosystem and enhance their participation in global value chains.

The EV models are manufactured at VinFast's factory in India. (Photo: VNA)

Experts hope for expanded Vietnam-India innovation cooperation

Indian experts voiced confidence that the state visit by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam would create fresh momentum for Vietnam-India cooperation in innovation, digital technology and startups, contributing to the more substantive and effective development of the two countries’ Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

See more

A panel discussion at the Meet Australia 2026 programme on May 19 (Photo: VNA)

Meet Australia 2026 promotes sustainable partnership opportunities

Meet Australia 2026 is not only a trade and investment promotion event but also a forum connecting trust, vision and action between Vietnam and Australia, as well as between national-level cooperation orientations and development needs of localities and businesses from both countries.

A customer purchases E10 biofuel petrol at a PVOIL station on Thai Thinh street in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Authorities ordered to closely monitor rollout of E10 biofuel from June 1

According to the agency, the move is aimed at ensuring the effective and synchronised implementation of the E10 transition roadmap under Circular No. 50/2025/TT-BCT, issued by the Ministry of Industry and Trade on November 7, 2025. The plan seeks to avoid delays or supply disruptions that could affect the domestic fuel market.

“Vietnam Economic Day” in St. Petersburg attracts crowds (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam showcases economic potential, investment opportunities in St. Petersburg

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi stressed that economic cooperation between Vietnam and Russia is entering a new phase with promising opportunities for growth. He praised this year’s programme for combining a business roundtable, a youth business forum and traditional cultural and culinary activities, creating both an academic platform for dialogue and an opportunity to deepen mutual understanding between the two countries' people.

Lien Minh Agricultural Cooperative in Thai Nguyen province, provides stable employment for hundreds of its members. (Photo: VNA)

Private economic sector poised for breakthrough growth

More than a year after the Politburo's Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW on private sector development came into effect, expectations now extend beyond increasing the number of enterprises. The goal is to build a stronger business community with greater resilience, larger ambitions and the capacity to compete in global supply chains.

Milk collection at a dairy farm operated by Vinamilk at the Nhon Tan concentrated farming zone in An Nhon Tay commune, Gia Lai province. (Photo: VNA)

Self-reliance in raw materials fuels Vietnam’s dairy growth

The strategy targets annual industry growth of 12-14% by 2030, with processed liquid milk output reaching 4.2 billion litres annually. Domestic fresh milk production is projected to hit 2.6 billion litres per year, meeting 60-65% of processing demand, while milk powder output is expected to reach 245,000 tonnes annually. Per capita milk consumption is targeted at 40 litres per year.

Quang Ninh gives in principle approval to first offshore wind power plant

Quang Ninh gives in principle approval to first offshore wind power plant

Covering an area of 11.95 ha of land and water surface, the project is expected to have a designed capacity of 50 MW and will be implemented in nearshore waters of the Co To special zone. Its key components include wind turbines, a substation, a 110kV transmission line, and related auxiliary facilities.

At Nghi Son 2 thermal power plant in Thanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s national standards strategy for 2026–2035 approved

The strategy envisions a modern, open standards system welded to international norms, serving as a piece of soft institutional infrastructure, a policy tool and a technical backbone for state governance. It also casts standards as an engine of innovation, digital transformation, green transition and sustainable development.

Shrimp harvesting in Ca Mau province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese shrimp sector seeks distinct path in global race

Nguyen Duy Hoa, Deputy Technical Director of Cargill Vietnam, said Vietnam cannot compete with Ecuador on costs nor match India in scale. Instead, the country should focus on value rather than volume or price competition, prioritising quality improvement, technology adoption and value-added products.

Wind turbine No. 3 at the V1-3 site of the Duyen Hai Wind Power Plant in Truong Long Hoa ward, Vinh Long province.(Photo: VNA)

Retail market seen driving double-digit growth

Domestic consumption is being regarded as one of the key drivers for sustaining economic growth. Following the Government’s Resolution No. 88/NQ-CP on promoting the domestic market and stimulating consumption, many retailers have accelerated the expansion of distribution systems, invested in technology and improved supply chains.

Cargo containers are handled at Gemalink International Port, Ho Chi Minh City. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Government delegation for international economic, trade negotiations established

The delegation is tasked with assisting the Prime Minister in directing ministries, sectors and localities in the negotiation, signing, coordination of ratification and approval, as well as implementation of international treaties and agreements on economic and trade matters involving the Vietnamese State and Government.

Lotte Mart Vietnam is currently distributing around 900 private-label products manufactured in Vietnam under the retailer’s strict quality control. (Photo: VNA)

RoK steps up trade cooperation with Vietnam, Malaysia

The Korean business delegation's trip aims to provide Korean firms with information on import – export trends across the ASEAN region and developments in local markets, while also offering opportunities to explore the latest industry trends and technologies.

An overview of the Vietnam-China Green Industry Cooperation and Exchange Programme held in Beijing.(Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China boost cooperation in green industry development

The Vietnamese Embassy in China, in coordination with the International Cooperation Centre under China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), on May 18 organised the Vietnam–China Green Industry Cooperation and Exchange Programme in Beijing to strengthen policy exchanges, share experience, and promote substantive cooperation in green industry amid climate change and growing global environmental challenges.