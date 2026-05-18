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11th National VFF Congress: Innovation to strengthen great national unity

As Vietnam enters a new stage of development marked by strong demands for institutional reform, governance innovation and national digital transformation, the role of the Vietnam Fatherland Front has become more important than ever. The Front continues to serve as the centre for fostering solidarity and bringing together the aspirations, determination and strength of the people.

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