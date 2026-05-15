Politics

Politburo discusses institutional breakthroughs to drive Ho Chi Minh City’s development

A new Politburo resolution is expected to provide an important political foundation for the city to further strengthen its role as a national growth engine and a leading centre for economy, finance, science – technology, and innovation in Vietnam and the wider region.

The Politburo's May 15 meeting to review the implementation of Resolution No. 31-NQ/TW on the development orientation and tasks for Ho Chi Minh City through 2030, with a vision to 2045. (Photo: VNA)
The Politburo's May 15 meeting to review the implementation of Resolution No. 31-NQ/TW on the development orientation and tasks for Ho Chi Minh City through 2030, with a vision to 2045. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chaired a meeting of the Political Bureau in Hanoi on May 15 to review the implementation of Resolution No. 31-NQ/TW on the development orientation and tasks for Ho Chi Minh City through 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Participants listened to reports and assessed the city’s implementation of the resolution over the past three years.

Ho Chi Minh City has actively coordinated with central agencies, ministries, experts and scientists to conduct a comprehensive review of the implementation process and evaluate achievements. At the same time, it has proactively researched and proposed the issuance of a new Politburo resolution on its development in the new era. The preparation of the proposal and draft resolution has been carried out in a serious and methodical manner, closely aligned with the city’s practical development needs and the country’s strategic development orientations in the new phase.

That the Politburo pays attention to the study and formulation of the new resolution for Ho Chi Minh City carries special significance, reflecting the Party Central Committee’s strong confidence in and high expectations for the southern metropolis.

vnanet-hcmc2.jpg
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

The new policy framework is expected to provide an important political foundation for the city to further strengthen its role as a national growth engine and a leading centre for economy, finance, science – technology, and innovation in Vietnam and the wider region.

The resolution is also hoped to lay the groundwork for the development of a Special City Law for Ho Chi Minh City, aimed at creating breakthrough institutional mechanisms, expanding development space and generating new momentum for the city’s fast and sustainable development in the new period./.

VNA
#Resolution No. 31-NQ/TW #Party General Secretary and State President #To Lam #Ho Chi Minh City Ho Chi Minh City
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