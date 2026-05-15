Ho Chi Minh City, EU boast ample room for sustainable development cooperation

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - The European Union (EU)'s commitments and vision for sustainable development, combined with Ho Chi Minh City’s dynamic, open, creative spirit and strong aspirations for growth, are set to generate successful economic projects with great community payoff.

The statement was made by Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha at the Europe Day 2026 hosted by the EU Delegation to Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City on March 15, marking the 36th anniversary of EU–Vietnam diplomatic ties.

Ha called Europe Day an occasion to celebrate the spirit of peace, unity, cooperation, and development, while proving that despite differences in history, language, and culture, nations can still work together to build a prosperous, humane, and sustainable community.

Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Since the establishment of their diplomatic ties in 1990, Vietnam and the EU have deepened the bilateral ties into one of the bloc’s most dynamic and in-depth partnerships with an ASEAN member, Ha noted, adding that the relationship entered a new chapter in January when the President of European Council’s visit upgraded it to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

According to the official, EU enterprises have brought more than 2,700 active investment projects, advanced production lines and modern management models to the city, giving a real lift to its development.

Following its merger with Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces, Ho Chi Minh City is opening broader opportunities for EU partners in the fields of trade and investment, development cooperation, sci-tech, innovation, green logistics, international financial centre, climate change response, education-training, culture-arts, and people-to-people exchanges, he added.

EU Ambassador to Vietnam Julien Guerrier said the bloc is building strong, fair and sustainable partnerships across Latin America, Indo-Pacific, Africa, and especially ASEAN, where Vietnam stands out as a first mover in agreements signed with the EU.

He described the EU as a steady and reliable partner, providing capital and technology for Vietnam’s ambitions in secure communications, energy infrastructure, transport, critical raw materials, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

Around one million people of Vietnamese origin living across the EU’s 27 member states are building bridges between the societies and the future of the EU and Vietnam, Guerrier noted./.

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