Politics

Deputy PM calls for substantive assessment of two-tier local administration operations

Chairing a meeting on the development of a scheme to review the first-year operations of the political system’s organisational apparatus and the two-tier local administration model, Tra emphasised that the review must comprehensively and objectively evaluate the nationwide implementation of administrative unit restructuring and the operation of the new local administration model.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra on May 15 called for a thorough review of apparatus restructuring, payroll streamlining and reorganisation of public non-business units, stressing the need for an objective assessment of the effectiveness of the two-tier local administration model after one year of operations.

Chairing a meeting on the development of a scheme to review the first-year operations of the political system’s organisational apparatus and the two-tier local administration model, Tra emphasised that the review must comprehensively and objectively evaluate the nationwide implementation of administrative unit restructuring and the operation of the new local administration model.

The review aims to identify outstanding results, effective models, difficulties, shortcomings and lessons learned during the implementation. Based on these findings, ministries, sectors and localities are expected to propose key tasks and solutions for the 2026–2030 period in order to further improve the two-tier local administration model, enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of state management, particularly at the commune level, and meet development requirements in the new stage.

The Deputy PM requested ministries to prepare specialised reports on decentralisation and delegation of authority, administrative procedure reform and the operation of public administrative service centres, digital transformation, science and technology, infrastructure and financial arrangements, as well as the management of redundant public assets.

On the basis of reports submitted by ministries, sectors and localities, along with the framework issued by the central steering committee for the review of the one-year operation of the political system and the two-tier local administration model, the Ministry of Home Affairs will compile a central report reflecting the overall operational performance of the new system.

Highlighting limited implementation time, Tra instructed agencies to continue updating data and supplementing incomplete contents promptly to ensure overall progress. She also asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to urgently issue directives urging ministries, sectors and localities to accelerate implementation, stressing the need to establish a task force responsible for monitoring progress, consolidating reports and compiling statistical data for the review process.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, several ministries, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance, have actively implemented plans to reorganise public non-business units. However, progress in some sectors, particularly the education and training sector, remains slow.

Earlier, on April 21, Tra signed Decision No. 706/QD-TTg promulgating a plan for reviewing the one-year implementation of administrative unit restructuring and the operation of the two-tier local administration model.

Under the plan, ministries, sectors and localities will conduct comprehensive assessments covering leadership and administration, operational outcomes of the two-tier system, successful practices and lessons learned, orientations and solutions for 2026–2030, and related recommendations. The review will also evaluate the arrangement and utilisation of officials, civil servants and public employees following administrative mergers, as well as the effectiveness and efficiency of the new organisational apparatus in governance, development facilitation and public service delivery since July 1, 2025./.

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