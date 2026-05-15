Politics

Photo exhibition highlights Vietnam–DPRK relations

Visitors at the exhibition were moved by historical photographs dating back nearly 70 years, including images of the founding leader of the DPRK Kim Il Sung personally welcoming President Ho Chi Minh and a CPV delegation at Pyongyang’s Sunan International Airport during their visit to the DPRK from July 8–12, 1957. In return, the DPRK leader paid an official visit to Vietnam from November 27 to December 3, 1958.

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (centre), DPRK Vice Minister Pak of Foreign Affairs Sang Gil (left), and Vietnamese Ambassador to the DPRK Le Ba Vinh cut the ribbon to open the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (centre), DPRK Vice Minister Pak of Foreign Affairs Sang Gil (left), and Vietnamese Ambassador to the DPRK Le Ba Vinh cut the ribbon to open the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Pyongyang (VNA) – On the occasion of the visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) by Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, who is Special Envoy of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, the Vietnamese Embassy in the DPRK organised a photo exhibition showcasing relations between the two countries.

The event was attended by DPRK Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Pak Sang Gil, alongside a large number of local friends.

Visitors at the exhibition were moved by historical photographs dating back nearly 70 years, including images of the founding leader of the DPRK Kim Il Sung personally welcoming President Ho Chi Minh and a CPV delegation at Pyongyang’s Sunan International Airport during their visit to the DPRK from July 8–12, 1957. In return, the DPRK leader paid an official visit to Vietnam from November 27 to December 3, 1958.

The exhibition also featured photographs capturing activities of the two leaders during the historic visits, reflecting the close and enduring friendship between the two nations.

Throughout history, the friendship between Vietnam and the DPRK, established in 1950, has continued to be strengthened and developed. Leaders of both Parties and States have maintained regular exchanges and mutual visits over the decades.

The exhibition included memorable images such as DPRK leader Kim Jong Il welcoming General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nong Duc Manh during his visit to Pyongyang in October 2007, and General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong greeting Chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea and the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK Kim Jong-un during his visit to Vietnam in March 2019.

Also on display were photographs from Party General Secretary Lam’s state visit to the DPRK and his attendance at celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea in October 2025.

On the same day, several media outlets from the Republic of Korea (RoK), including the Yonhap News Agency, reported extensively on diplomatic activities between Vietnam and the DPRK.

According to a VNA correspondent in Seoul, Korean observers believe the move demonstrated the DPRK’s strong interest in relations with Vietnam amid efforts to expand its foreign engagement. Analysts also suggested that Vietnam could play an important diplomatic bridging role in inter-Korean relations in the coming period, particularly following Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s state visit to Vietnam last month./.

VNA
#photo exhibition #Vietnam–DPRK relations #Vietnamese Embassy in DPRK Korea (DPRK) Vietnam
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