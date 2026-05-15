Politics

Congratulations to newly-elected Hungarian leaders

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on May 15 sent messages of congratulations to Magyar Péter and Forsthoffer Ágnes on their election as Prime Minister and Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, respectively.

New Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar (front) at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Government in Budapest on May 12, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
New Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar (front) at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Government in Budapest on May 12, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on May 15 sent a message of congratulations to Magyar Péter on his election as Prime Minister of Hungary.

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man also cabled a congratulatory message to Forsthoffer Ágnes on her election as Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung extended his congratulations to Orbán Anita on her appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Minister of Hungary./.

VNA
#Hungary #Magyar Péter #Prime Minister of Hungary #Forsthoffer Ágne #National Assembly of Hungary Hungary Vietnam
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