Congratulations to newly-elected Hungarian leaders

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on May 15 sent a message of congratulations to Magyar Péter on his election as Prime Minister of Hungary.



Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man also cabled a congratulatory message to Forsthoffer Ágnes on her election as Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary.



The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung extended his congratulations to Orbán Anita on her appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Minister of Hungary./.

VNA