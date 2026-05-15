Vietnam secure historic first berth at FIFA U17 World Cup

Vietnam’s national U17 football team secured a historic first qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup 2026 after defeating the United Arab Emirates 3-2 in the final Group C match of the AFC U17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia on early May 14.
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Vietnam and India agreed to enhance their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on the occasion of the state visit to India from May 5-7 by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.
Today’s podcast episode takes you to Bangkok, Thailand, and its story of green urban regeneration. From revitalising green spaces and restoring canals to developing clean transportation, these experiences offer useful insights for cities across Southeast Asia, particularly Vietnam, on their journey toward sustainable development.
From north to south, Vietnamese people on April 26 (the 10th day of the third lunar month) solemnly commemorated the Hung Kings, turning their hearts toward the nation’s roots.
President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse paid a state visit to Vietnam from April 21–24 at the invitation of Party General Secretary and President To Lam and his spouse.
In today’s fast-paced and ever-changing world, traditional values remain a vital link connecting people to their roots. The principle of “remembering the source of the water we drink” - a cornerstone of Vietnamese culture - continues to be preserved and passed down through generations.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, is on a four-day state visit to China. The visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse.
The first session of the 16th National Assembly has completed the consolidation of key State leadership positions for the 2026–2031 term, marking an important step in strengthening the State apparatus and laying the groundwork for Vietnam’s next phase of development.
In today’s episode, we explore how digital transformation is becoming a key driver in preserving and promoting the value of Vietnam’s cultural heritage in the digital era.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged faster construction of Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai to ensure it begins commercial operations in the fourth quarter of 2026.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Russia from March 22 to 25 marked a significant step in repositioning and elevating the Vietnam–Russia comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era, with breakthroughs in energy security and transport infrastructure cooperation.
The recent establishment of the Vietnam National Space Centre at Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park in Hanoi marks a significant milestone in the country’s journey toward mastering advanced technologies. More than just a scientific facility, it signals Vietnam’s growing ambition to harness space technology for sustainable development and innovation. In this episode, we take a closer look at what this milestone means for Vietnam.
Vietnam has become the world’s fourth-largest market for branded residences, reflecting its rising appeal for luxury real estate investment, according to Savills.
Phu Quoc has secured the second place in the “Best Islands” category at the DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards 2026. Voted for by millions of affluent global travellers, this gold standard ranking reflects the island’s world-class landscapes, infrastructure, and services.
In today’s episode, we take a look back at an important journey in Vietnam’s political and constitutional history. From the first Constitution adopted shortly after the country gained independence to the latest amendments in the new era, each Constitution has marked a milestone in the nation’s development and reflected the will and aspirations of the Vietnamese people.
Vietnamese airlines have been instructed not to operate flights through areas and airspace deemed to pose potential safety risks in the Middle East, amid ongoing military tensions in the region.
Data economy and artificial intelligence will serve as a new, smarter and more sustainable pillars of growth for Vietnam in the digital economy.
People across the country and overseas Vietnamese communities around the world have joyfully welcomed the Lunar New Year 2026 – the Year of the Horse – in a vibrant atmosphere filled with hope for a happy and prosperous year.
Vietnam has officially submitted its application to UNESCO to recognise "pho" (Vietnamese noodle soup) and water puppetry as Intangible Cultural Heritage elements, while several new local intangible cultural heritage properties have been added to the national list.
The official launch of the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on February 11 is expected to mobilise and channel capital into priority areas such as strategic infrastructure, core industries, logistics, green growth and digital transformation.
The first Vietnam Glorious Spring Fair 2026 is underway in Hanoi from February 2 to 13, transforming the capital into a lively hub of trade, culture and festive experiences.