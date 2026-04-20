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Preserving filial piety in modern life

In today’s fast-paced and ever-changing world, traditional values remain a vital link connecting people to their roots. The principle of “remembering the source of the water we drink” - a cornerstone of Vietnamese culture - continues to be preserved and passed down through generations.

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