Politics

NA Chairman wraps up successful working visit to Türkiye

With substantive activities, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man's working visit to Türkiye was a great success, contributing to affirming Vietnam’s image as a proactive and responsible partner in promoting parliamentary cooperation and strengthening multilateralism.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga at the farewell ceremony at Istanbul Airport, Türkiye. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga at the farewell ceremony at Istanbul Airport, Türkiye. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, together with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, arrived in Hanoi on April 18 evening, concluding their successful working trip for the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) and bilateral activities in Türkiye.

During the trip, Chairman Man attended the opening ceremony and delivered an important speech at the general debate of the IPU-152 Assembly.
In his remarks, he provided a comprehensive assessment of the global situation, highlighting its unprecedented complexity and rapid changes. In this context, he stressed that the international community still has grounds for hope and confidence in the future by strengthening cooperation and solidarity at global and regional levels, and through concrete actions by each country, based on respect for international law, for peace and development.

He also put forward proposals to enhance parliamentary cooperation, including promoting dialogue and trust-building, developing legal frameworks, and strengthening oversight of the implementation of international commitments, while ensuring fair and equal law enforcement.

With Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, Chairman Man reaffirmed that Vietnam will continue to contribute actively, proactively, and responsibly to addressing common regional and global issues together with international friends and partners.
On this occasion, he held numerous bilateral meetings with leaders of parliaments from various countries, helping to strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in multiple areas such as economy, trade, investment, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and defence and security.

In Istanbul, he also met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Speaker of the Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmuş. The leaders of both countries agreed that after nearly 50 years of diplomatic relations, Vietnam–Türkiye relations have reached a new level - more strategic - and should be further elevated in line with the potential and aspirations of both sides.

Recognising the significant potential for cooperation, both sides emphasised making economy, trade, and investment key pillars of bilateral relations, and facilitating the goal of raising bilateral trade turnover to 4 billion USD. They also encouraged further Turkish investment in Vietnam to support the country’s socio-economic development.

Both sides agreed to continue promoting parliamentary cooperation through increased delegation exchanges, regular interactions between friendship parliamentary groups, the sharing of experience in legislation and oversight, and the development of a favourable legal framework for bilateral cooperation, thereby deepning the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Türkiye.

Chairman Man also attended a policy dialogue on promoting Vietnam–Türkiye cooperation, received the Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Istanbul, and met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and members of the Vietnamese community in Türkiye.

With substantive activities, the top legislator’s working visit to Türkiye was a great success, contributing to affirming Vietnam’s image as a proactive and responsible partner in promoting parliamentary cooperation and strengthening multilateralism. It also created new momentum for strengthening Vietnam–Türkiye relations in the time ahead./.

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