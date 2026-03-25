Party Central Committee’s 2nd meeting closes, reaching high consensus on major issues

Hanoi (VNA) - The second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee completed its full agenda and concluded on March 25 afternoon, with a high level of consensus reached on major and strategic issues, particularly those related to organisational and personnel work, as well as the Party’s foundational regulations.



Upholding four firm commitments in political and ideological work



In his closing address, Party General Secretary To Lam stressed that Party building in political and ideological terms must continue to be strengthened in the new period, laying a solid foundation to enhance the Party’s mettle, vanguard role, combative spirit, and leadership capacity.



He called on Party members nationwide to thoroughly grasp and strictly implement the four firm commitments in political and ideological work. These include steadfastly adhering to, applying, and creatively developing Marxism–Leninism and Ho Chi Minh Thought; maintaining the goal of national independence and socialism; upholding the Party’s renewal (Doi moi) policy; and strictly observing the Party’s organisational principles and operational rules to firmly safeguard the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.



Regarding the goal of achieving double-digit economic growth, the Party chief affirmed that this is an objective requirement stemming from the country’s development needs in the new phase and the nation’s aspiration for advancement. He emphasised that low growth is not an option, and that the country must persist in pursuing high, sustainable, and substantive economic growth.



To that end, he underscored four core principles: ensuring substantive growth without compromising quality or sustainability; maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, and safeguarding major economic balances as a prerequisite for the flexible, safe and effective operation of the whole economy; efficiently utilising all available resources, with priority given to key projects and promoting public-private partnerships to enhance investment efficiency and national competitiveness; and ensuring that high economic growth serves the people by improving their material and spiritual well-being and promoting social equity.



Based on these principles, the implementation of the double-digit growth target must be consistent, synchronised, and steadfast, under the strong direction of the Party Central Committee and with close coordination across ministries, sectors, localities, and the entire political system.



To create a “driving force of driving forces” for development, the Party Central Committee will soon develop a resolution on a new development model grounded in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, to be submitted for consideration at the third meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, General Secretary Lam stressed.



On promoting the strengths of the two-tier local administration model, the Party leader highlighted that this is not merely a new administrative structure, but a new governance approach aimed at eliminating intermediary layers, ensuring smooth operations at the grassroots level, optimising resource allocation, and effectively utilising technology and data to better serve people and businesses.



Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the closing session of the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee. (Photo: VNA)

He emphasised that this reform must be viewed as a transformation in governance rather than a simple organisational adjustment, ensuring that the provincial level is strong in strategic direction while the commune level excels in implementation. Decentralisation must go hand in hand with resource allocation, capacity building, and robust oversight mechanisms. The effectiveness of this model should ultimately be measured by the satisfaction of citizens and enterprises.



Steering the country into a new development phase



Regarding inspection, supervision, power control, and the fight against corruption, wastefulness, and negative practices, General Secretary Lam stressed that these efforts must be aligned with the broader goal of rapid and sustainable national development, adopting both a systematic approach and a strategic vision. This is not only a regular and urgent task to ensure a clean apparatus, but also a fundamental condition to strengthen public trust, maintain socio-political stability, and foster a healthy environment for development.



As the country is striving for high growth, with a series of large-scale works and projects and new mechanisms and policies becoming more open and conducive to unlocking development resources, the risk of corruption, wastefulness, and negative practices is also increasing in both scope and sophistication.



Reality shows that sectors enjoying greater incentives are often more prone to risks if effective preventive, inspection and control mechanisms are lacking. Therefore, the Party chief stressed that institutions must be designed and improved to be stringent enough to make corruption and wastefulness “impossible,” while supervision mechanisms must be strong enough to ensure that officials “do not dare” and “do not want” to engage in corruption.



Inspection, supervision and power control in the fight against corruption, wastefulness and misconduct in the time ahead must be carried out with strong political determination, and decisive, persistent, regular and continuous action, he said, adding that all violations must be handled strictly, ensuring the principle of “no forbidden zones, no exceptions,” while at the same time firmly upholding humanity, respect for the rule of law and development goals.



It is also essential to establish and effectively operate mechanisms to protect proactive and innovative officials who dare to think, act and take responsibility for the common good. A clear distinction must be drawn between violations driven by self-serving motives and mistakes arising in the course of experimentation and reform, the Party leader said.



Regarding the safeguarding of national defence, security, foreign affairs and international integration in the new period, the Party chief made it clear that practical developments in global political, economic and military affairs show that a country that seeks rapid growth, strong investment inflows, expanded markets and deep international integration must first be a nation with strategic autonomy, robust risk management capacity, sound institutions, stable social order, extensive and intensive global integration, and strong resilience to both traditional and non-traditional security shocks.



In the new period, safeguarding national defence, security and foreign affairs extends beyond protecting national sovereignty over land borders, seas, islands and airspace, it also entails maintaining a peaceful environment, upholding institutions, sustaining public trust, protecting cyberspace and data, and securing vital economic arteries as well as the country’s strategic development interests, he stated.



This must be fully recognised as a regular, vital, core. long-term and persistent strategic task for the entire Party, the entire people, the entire army and the whole political system, he stressed.



He emphasised that national defence, security, foreign affairs and international integration must be mainstreamed across all strategies, master plans, plans and development policies, ensuring that development remains well-oriented, sustainable, sovereign, risk-controlled and capable of early and proactive self-defence - proactively “protecting the nation before threats emerge.”



This, he noted, will help build the country’s comprehensive strength in peacetime, with military power, security strength, diplomatic influence, economic capacity, scientific and technological capabilities, and the power of national unity integrated into a unified, interconnected and mutually reinforcing system.



In addition, special attention must be paid to strengthening and effectively promoting the “people’s support posture,” building an all-people national defence posture in close alignment with the people-based security posture in each area, especially in strategic regions, border areas, seas and islands, major urban centres, key economic hubs, critical infrastructure facilities and cyberspace, the Party leader said.



"This represents the combination of “position” and “strength,” national defence and societal defence, safeguarding territorial sovereignty and protecting the ideological foundation, and maintaining political stability and social order and safety," he stressed.



He underlined the requirement to further strengthen the close linkage between national defence, security, and foreign affairs with socio-economic development, ensuring a strong integration of protection and development, and stability and innovation.



This is to make national defence, security, and foreign affairs truly a “component of national competitiveness” and a direct driver of development, while also serving as a strategic pillar enabling the country to advance firmly in the new era, he said.



With the foundation already established, along with strong political will, high determination, and the unity and consensus of the entire Party, the entire people, and the entire army, the Party chief showed his belief that the development goals and aspirations set out in the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress will soon come true, ushering the country into a new phase of faster, more sustainable, and more comprehensive development.



He called on the entire Party, the entire people, and the entire army to act under the motto: Strategic autonomy – steadfastly pursuing the two 100-year strategic goals – solidarity, unity, determination, and resolute action for a prosperous and happy life for the people./.