Vietnamese ambassador presents credentials to French President

Paris (VNA) – Ambassador of Vietnam to France Trinh Duc Hai formally presented his credentials to French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on March 25.



During the ceremony, the ambassador conveyed warm greetings from Party General Secretary To Lam and other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders to President Macron.



Hai affirmed that the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership – the highest level in bilateral relations – reflects the deep trust and longstanding historical ties between the two nations.



He stressed that a key priority of his tenure will be building on the positive momentum of the partnership and ensuring the effective implementation of high-level agreements. Given the elevated status of bilateral ties, the diplomat noted that both sides need decisive actions to deepen cooperation across all pillars.



President Macron recalled his state visit to Vietnam in May last year with deep impressions and asked the ambassador to convey his regards to General Secretary Lam.



He expressed admiration for the Southeast Asian nation and its people, particularly their hospitality, and said his visit as well as exchanges with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Nice in June 2025 have strengthened France’s determination to expand cooperation with Vietnam, especially in promising areas such as defence and security, energy and minerals.



Amid global uncertainties, both sides highlighted their shared commitment to multilateralism and respect for international law. They also agreed on the need for closer cooperation to ensure global food and energy security, while coordinating effectively at regional and multilateral forums./.

VNA