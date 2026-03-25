PM meets leaders of Russia–Vietnam Friendship Association, Russian War Veterans

Moscow (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 25 met with President of the Russia–Vietnam Friendship Association (RVFA) Vladimir Petrovich Buyanov, and Nikolay Nikolaevich Kolesnik, Chairman of the Russian War Veterans' Association (RWVA), who had fought in Vietnam, as part of his official visit to Russia.

Deeply moved to meet long-standing friends of Vietnam and “living witnesses” to the enduring, trusted ties between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union, now the Russian Federation, PM Chinh conveyed greetings and sincere appreciation from Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, and other Vietnamese leaders, to the hosts.

The Vietnamese leader stressed that Vietnam deeply values the steadfast and wholehearted support of the Soviet people in the past and Russians today in its struggle for independence and reunification, as well as in its ongoing national construction and defence.

Highlighting major symbolic projects in the Vietnam–Russia relations, PM Chinh said the two sides are seeking to elevate relations during his visit, paving the way for faster and more sustainable development in both nations. He noted that a new agreement on building a nuclear power plant in Vietnam is expected to become a fresh symbol of bilateral cooperation.

He recommended that the RVFA and RWVA enhance coordination with Vietnamese agencies, particularly the embassies of both nations, to organise more meaningful activities. These efforts, he noted, would help advance bilateral relations in the new era.

The association leaders, for their part, expressed confidence in the success of the Vietnamese PM’s official visit, noting that the nuclear power plant agreement and other deals signed on this occasion will expand bilateral cooperation across sectors.

Sharing updates on cooperation between the two organisations with the Vietnam–Russia Friendship Association and the Vietnam War Veterans' Association, they said the two sides have organised a range of practical activities, including knowledge contests, painting competitions, and photo and video projects highlighting the bilateral ties, contributing to preserving and strengthening the traditional friendship between the two countries.

They also expressed hope that the long-standing solidarity and cooperation between the two peoples will be passed on to future generations, tightening the close bonds between the two nations./.