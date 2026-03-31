☕ Afternoon briefing on March 31

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- A national conference was held in Hanoi on March 31 to review the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.



Party General Secretary To Lam attended the hybrid conference, which was organised by the National Election Council (NEC) and drew key Party and State officials, members of the NEC, leaders of central agencies and organisations, full-time National Assembly deputies, and leaders of 34 provinces and cities. Read full story



- Party General Secretary To Lam has stressed the need for the People’s Public Security force to ensure unified awareness of the high requirements in protecting the Party, the political system, and national security in the new revolutionary stage, emphasising that the country must not be caught strategically unprepared under any circumstances.



Addressing the Central Public Security Party Committee’s meeting in Hanoi on March 31 to review key tasks and orientations for safeguarding national security amid evolving challenges, General Secretary Lam, who is also a member of the committee’s Standing Board, commended the People’s Public Security force for its achievements in the first quarter of 2026. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 31 presided over a ceremony to announce the appointment of Bui The Duy as Director of the Vietnam National University (VNU), Hanoi.



Duy, an alternate member of the Party Central Committee and Vice President of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, takes the helm of one of the country’s leading higher education institutions. Read full story



- Representatives of the International Committee and national committees for the Vietnam Friendship Village signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on March 31, agreeing on a range of key areas of cooperation aimed at improving care, rehabilitation and support for victims of Agent Orange/dioxin during the 2026–2027 period.



The MoU was signed during the 19th conference of the International Committee for the Vietnam Friendship Village. The event was attended by Rosemarie Mizo, President of the International Committee and of the German National Committee for the Vietnam Friendship Village; Senior Lieutenant General Pham Hong Huong, Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese War Veterans' Association and head of the Vietnamese National Committee; along with representatives from the national committees of France, the US and Japan. Read full story



- The National Civil Defence Steering Committee on March 31 ordered the People’s Committees of cities and provinces to step up preparedness as thunderstorms, whirlwinds, lightning, hail, and strong winds threaten the country during the seasonal transition.



Devastating thunderstorms, whirlwinds, lightning and hail have slammed parts of the country in recent days, leaving a trail of death and destruction, especially on March 29-30. Read full story



- Vietnam continues to rank among the fastest-growing economies in the Southeast Asia-6 group, alongside Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, with strong growth expected to continue into 2026.



According to the fourth annual Southeast Asia Outlook report by Cushman & Wakefield, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam benefit from strong trade corridors and well-developed manufacturing ecosystems, while Indonesia and the Philippines are supported by resilient domestic consumption. Read full story



- The central city of Hue is stepping up efforts to position itself among Vietnam’s leading green tourism destinations, moving towards a net-zero tourism model with balanced emissions.



One notable example is the Ru Cha forest, the only remaining primary mangrove ecosystem on Tam Giang Lagoon, located in Hoa Chau ward, about 10km from downtown Hue. Covering more than 30 hectares, the site has become a popular eco-friendly destination for visitors. Read full story



- Ho Chi Minh City authorities have urged businesses to accelerate the installation of battery-swap cabinets and charging stations for electric motorbikes, aiming to put more than 3,000 cabinets into operation across the city before April 20.



Under the city’s plan, by the end of April, Ho Chi Minh City must deploy 60 charging stations and 3,000 battery-swap cabinets. The network is expected to expand further to 100 charging stations and 20,000 swap cabinets by the end of this year. Read full story./.

VNA