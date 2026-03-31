Politics

Party leader calls for effective implementation of national security protection tasks in new context

Party General Secretary To Lam, who is also a member of the Central Public Security Party Committee’s Standing Board, asked called on the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security to continue serving as a core and leading force in implementing the Party’s strategic policies, contributing to the foundation for achieving double-digit economic growth targets.

Party General Secretary To Lam addresses the meeting. (Photo; VNA)
Party General Secretary To Lam addresses the meeting. (Photo; VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary To Lam has stressed the need for the People’s Public Security force to ensure unified awareness of the high requirements in protecting the Party, the political system, and national security in the new revolutionary stage, emphasising that the country must not be caught strategically unprepared under any circumstances.

Addressing the Central Public Security Party Committee’s meeting in Hanoi on March 31 to review key tasks and orientations for safeguarding national security amid evolving challenges, General Secretary Lam, who is also a member of the committee’s Standing Board, commended the People’s Public Security force for its achievements in the first quarter of 2026.

He called on the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security to continue serving as a core and leading force in implementing the Party’s strategic policies, contributing to the foundation for achieving double-digit economic growth targets.

The Party chief urged efforts to build an orderly, disciplined, safe, and healthy society, while accelerating the development of a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern People’s Public Security force. He underscored the importance of strengthening discipline, responsibility, and public service ethics, alongside enhancing Party building and force development.

He also requested decisive measures to ensure that the three-tier public security organisational model operates effectively in 2026, while reviewing functions and tasks to guarantee efficient implementation of national security protection missions under new conditions.

The conference reviewed the progress and effectiveness of key tasks, discussed priorities for the second quarter, and aimed to implement directions of the Party General Secretary on the People’s Public Security force taking the lead in carrying out the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and the Action Programme of the Central Public Security Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term./.

VNA
#Party General Secretary To Lam #People’s Public Security force #Central Public Security Party Committee #security protection
Follow VietnamPlus

Party building

14th National Party Congress

Related News

Party General Secretary To Lam presents the Ho Chi Minh Order to Military Central Hospital 108 on March 30. (Photo: NVA)

Party chief urges Military Central Hospital 108 to become model in healthcare

Party General Secretary To Lam highlighted Military Central Hospital 108’s mastery of advanced medical technologies, particularly in tissue and organ transplantation, affirming its position as one of Vietnam’s largest transplant centres and a leading liver transplantation facility, contributing to elevating the international standing of Vietnamese medicine.

Party General Secretary To Lam addresses the Central Military Commission's meeting in Hanoi on March 30. (Photo: VNA)

Party leader chairs Central Military Commission's meeting in Hanoi

The action programme outlines specific targets, tasks, schemes and projects. In 2026, the entire army is tasked with implementing 82 missions, projects and programmes. To date, 50 have been launched, including 17 completed and 33 underway on schedule, while the remaining 32 will continue to be carried out this year.

See more

Chairman of the Gia Lai provincial People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan presents the signed cooperation document to the Governor of Preah Vihear province. (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai deepens ties with Cambodian provinces

Gia Lai currently has 15 companies running 19 investment projects in Cambodia with total registered capital of more than 913 million USD, including 14 projects in the Cambodia northeastern provinces of Preah Vihear, Ratanakiri and Stung Treng.

At a live concert at the octagonal pavilion, within the pedestrian zone around Hanoi's Hoan Kiem Lake, bringing together renowned performers and more than 100 artists. (Photo: VNA)

Culture forms driving force for capital’s development in new era

From community art spaces to large-scale international events, and from policy direction to concrete action, the capital is shaping a vibrant cultural industries ecosystem. This effort is helping to define the image of a creative, globally integrated, and sustainable city in the new era.

The Dong Nai River Corridor economic axis, along with the Free Trade Zone and the Airport Urban Area, is expected to be a new growth pole for Dong Nai. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai pushes to gain centrally-run city status

At the second plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee held from March 23–25, the committee agreed in-principle to the establishment of Dong Nai as a centrally-governed city, assigning the Politburo to direct the Government to finalise the proposal for submission to the National Assembly for consideration and decision.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki on the sidelines of an investment promotion conference in Thanh Hoa province on March 29 morning. (Photo: VNA)

PM hosts Japanese Ambassador on sidelines of Thanh Hoa investment conference

At the meeting, the Prime Minister praised the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for its strong, substantive, and effective development across multiple fields, with the high level of political trust between the two countries, especially amid increasingly complex regional and global developments.

Australian navy ship visits Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

Australian navy ship visits Da Nang

The visit aims to strengthen friendship and mutual trust between the two countries, in line with efforts to promote the Vietnam – Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was established in March 2024.

Party General Secretary To Lam presents the First-Class Labour Order to the Sports Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (Photo: VNA)

Party chief urges completion of institutional framework for modern sports development

Party General Secretary To Lam said the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the sports sector, ministries, agencies, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, mass organisations, local authorities, schools, businesses and society as a whole must urgently complete the institutional framework for sports development in a modern and synchronised direction to pave the way for long-term progress.