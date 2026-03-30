☕ Afternoon briefing on March 30

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Party General Secretary To Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, chaired a meeting of the commission in Hanoi on March 30 to review and adopt a supplemented and revised action programme to implement several resolutions.

Party General Secretary To Lam addresses the Central Military Commission's meeting in Hanoi on March 30. (Photo: VNA)

The resolutions were approved at the 12th Party Congress of the Vietnam People's Army for the 2025–2030 term and the 14th National Party Congress. Read full story



- The 11th-term People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City (2026–2031) on March 30 elected key positions under its authority and completed the organisational structure of both the council and the municipal People’s Committee during its first session.



With 98.37% of votes in support, Nguyen Van Duoc, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee was re-elected Chairman of the People’s Committee for 2026–2031. Read full story



- Officials and businesses of central Da Nang city on March 30 met with representatives from Chemnitz, Germany, to discuss ways to boost collaboration in high technology, with a focus on semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), and green technologies.



Hosted by the Da Nang Semiconductor & AI Research and Training Centre, the event saw the attendance of some 50 delegates representing authorities, businesses, research institutes and training institutions from both sides. Read full story



- Vietnam imported more than 56,500 tonnes of poultry meat from Europe in 2025, making it the second-largest buyer in Southeast Asia after the Philippines, according to data from the European Commission (EC).



Shipments to Vietnam included chicken, duck and goose products from the European Union (EU), reflecting steadily rising demand for imported poultry in the country. In January 2026 alone, Vietnam became the region’s largest importer of EU poultry, purchasing more than 5,300 tonnes. Read full story



- Sun PhuQuoc Airways - the airline of Sun Group - on March 29 officially launched its first international route connecting Phu Quoc and Taipei (Taiwan, China), marking the initial step in its strategy to connect Phu Quoc with the world and gradually position the island as one of Vietnam’s emerging international gateways.

Over 200 passengers from Taiwan (China) arrive in Phu Quoc on Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ inaugural international flight. (Photo: Sun Group)

Flight 9G 510 departed from Phu Quoc International Airport at 11h30 (Vietnam time) and landed at Taoyuan International Airport at 16h10 (local time). The return flight carried over 200 passengers from Taiwan to Phu Quoc, marking the airline’s first expansion into the international market. Read full story



- The Hanoi Centre for Traffic Management and Operation has proposed a plan to adjust and strengthen the city's bus network to reduce emissions and promote sustainable urban transport development, the municipal Department of Construction announced on March 30.



Under the plan, Hanoi targets that by July 1, 2026, all buses operating within Ring Road 1 will use green energy (electricity or compressed natural gas – CNG). The policy will then be expanded to Ring Road 2 by January 1, 2028, and further extended to Ring Road 3 from 2030. This is considered an important step in the roadmap to establish low-emission zones in line with Directive No. 20/CT-TTg issued by the Prime Minister. Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc has signed a decision approving the restructuring of the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) for the 2026-2030, with a vision to 2035, under a group-oriented model.



Under the plan, the operating model of parent–subsidiary companies of the Vietnam Railways Corporation will be transformed into a model of parent–subsidiary companies of the Vietnam National Railways Group. The move is intended to strengthen its capacity to undertake and implement assigned tasks. Read full story



- Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Joint Stock Company (BSR), a subsidiary of Vietnam National Industry–Energy Group, operated the Dung Quat Oil Refinery safely and stably at high capacity, reaching 123.5% of its adjusted capacity in the first quarter of 2026.



The refinery produced 2.03 million tonnes of petrol products, achieving 105% of its management plan, while sales volume reached 2.02 million tonnes, equivalent to 113% of the target. As a result, key financial indicators, including revenue, profits and contributions to the state budget, all exceeded planned levels. Read full story



- Ahead of Cambodia’s traditional Choul Chnam Thmey New Year 2026, the Vietnamese Embassy in the country on March 28 organised a humanitarian outreach programme providing free medical examinations, health consultations, medicines and charity gifts to disadvantaged residents in Peam Ro district of the southeastern province of Prey Veng.



The initiative was jointly conducted by the Vietnamese Embassy, Cho Ray–Phnom Penh Hospital and the Prey Veng branch of the Khmer–Vietnamese Association (KVA), helping local communities access quality healthcare services while easing daily hardships. Read full story



- Vietnam is increasingly emerging as a preferred destination for Philippine travellers, welcoming over 482,000 arrivals in 2025, as ASEAN visa exemption policies provide favourable conditions for enhanced tourism cooperation and closer bilateral exchanges.



According to the Tourism Information Centre under the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), since the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of Filipino visitors to Vietnam has recovered and grown impressively. Filipino tourists are particularly fond of destinations such as Da Nang, Sa Pa, Phu Quoc and Nha Trang, as well as Vietnam’s distinctive cuisine./. Read full story



