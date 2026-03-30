Politics

First session of Ho Chi Minh City's new-term People’s Council opens

The session is also set to elect key leadership positions under the council’s authority, including the Chairperson and Vice Chairpersons of the People’s Council, as well as the Chairperson, Vice Chairpersons and members of the municipal People’s Committee.

National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai (sixth from left) and Ho Chi Minh City leaders present certificates recognising members of the 11th-term municipal People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai (sixth from left) and Ho Chi Minh City leaders present certificates recognising members of the 11th-term municipal People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) — The People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City for the 2026–2031 term convened its first session on March 30 to consolidate the municipal administration apparatus for the new tenure.

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man sent flowers to the event. Attending the meeting were Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai, and all 125 newly elected deputies of the municipal People’s Council, chosen in the March 15 poll.

In his remarks, Quang stressed that this session holds special significance, marking the beginning of a new term and a pivotal stage in the city’s development trajectory. Pointing to the demand for rapid and sustainable growth, he called on the council to focus on core, long-term priorities.

Foremost, he said, the council must enhance its role in institutionalisation, ensuring that Party guidelines, State policies and NA resolutions are materialised in a timely and coherent fashion. It should proactively issue high-quality thematic resolutions to establish a transparent and stable legal framework strong enough to unlock resources, foster new growth drivers, address persistent bottlenecks in planning, infrastructure, land management and the environment, and improve residents’ quality of life.

vnanet-hcmc2.jpg
Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Luu Quang speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The council was also urged to improve the quality of its decisions on key issues, particularly in the allocation and use of resources, alongside strengthening oversight of implementation. Quang emphasised the need to reform supervisory activities in a deeper, and more practical and effective manner. In parallel, the council should play a more active role in advancing modern and digital governance, improving urban management, and ensuring more efficient, transparent and citizen-centric public services.

The session is also set to elect key leadership positions under the council’s authority, including the Chairperson and Vice Chairpersons of the People’s Council, as well as the Chairperson, Vice Chairpersons and members of the municipal People’s Committee. It will establish specialised boards of the council, elect their heads, and appoint jurors to the People’s Court./.

VNA
#People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City for 2026–2031 #first session Ho Chi Minh City
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

At a live concert at the octagonal pavilion, within the pedestrian zone around Hanoi's Hoan Kiem Lake, bringing together renowned performers and more than 100 artists. (Photo: VNA)

Culture forms driving force for capital’s development in new era

From community art spaces to large-scale international events, and from policy direction to concrete action, the capital is shaping a vibrant cultural industries ecosystem. This effort is helping to define the image of a creative, globally integrated, and sustainable city in the new era.

The Dong Nai River Corridor economic axis, along with the Free Trade Zone and the Airport Urban Area, is expected to be a new growth pole for Dong Nai. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai pushes to gain centrally-run city status

At the second plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee held from March 23–25, the committee agreed in-principle to the establishment of Dong Nai as a centrally-governed city, assigning the Politburo to direct the Government to finalise the proposal for submission to the National Assembly for consideration and decision.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki on the sidelines of an investment promotion conference in Thanh Hoa province on March 29 morning. (Photo: VNA)

PM hosts Japanese Ambassador on sidelines of Thanh Hoa investment conference

At the meeting, the Prime Minister praised the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for its strong, substantive, and effective development across multiple fields, with the high level of political trust between the two countries, especially amid increasingly complex regional and global developments.

Australian navy ship visits Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

Australian navy ship visits Da Nang

The visit aims to strengthen friendship and mutual trust between the two countries, in line with efforts to promote the Vietnam – Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was established in March 2024.

Party General Secretary To Lam presents the First-Class Labour Order to the Sports Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (Photo: VNA)

Party chief urges completion of institutional framework for modern sports development

Party General Secretary To Lam said the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the sports sector, ministries, agencies, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, mass organisations, local authorities, schools, businesses and society as a whole must urgently complete the institutional framework for sports development in a modern and synchronised direction to pave the way for long-term progress.

The fifth conference of the 18th-tenure Hanoi Party Committee (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi sets vision to become global city beyond 2065

Under its master plan with a 100-year vision, Hanoi is expected to evolve into a global city beyond 2065 – recognised among leading international capitals for quality of life and overall well-being.

Officials of Ho Chi Minh City and the delegation of Perm Krai at the meeting on March 27 (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City promotes cooperation with Russian localities

Ho Chi Minh City will continue to bring into full play the strengths of the three former localities as hubs of finance, science and technology, high-tech industry, energy, tourism, maritime economy, and logistics, to boost cooperation with partners worldwide, including Russia.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Morocco Le Kim Quy (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–Morocco relations advance towards stronger cooperation, shared prosperity: diplomat

On the occasion of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Morocco, Vietnamese Ambassador to Morocco Le Kim Quy described the milestone as an opportunity to honour the historic ties between Vietnam and Morocco and reaffirm their shared commitment to building an even stronger future of friendship and cooperation for the benefit of both nations.