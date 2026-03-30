First session of Ho Chi Minh City's new-term People’s Council opens

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) — The People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City for the 2026–2031 term convened its first session on March 30 to consolidate the municipal administration apparatus for the new tenure.



National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man sent flowers to the event. Attending the meeting were Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai, and all 125 newly elected deputies of the municipal People’s Council, chosen in the March 15 poll.



In his remarks, Quang stressed that this session holds special significance, marking the beginning of a new term and a pivotal stage in the city’s development trajectory. Pointing to the demand for rapid and sustainable growth, he called on the council to focus on core, long-term priorities.



Foremost, he said, the council must enhance its role in institutionalisation, ensuring that Party guidelines, State policies and NA resolutions are materialised in a timely and coherent fashion. It should proactively issue high-quality thematic resolutions to establish a transparent and stable legal framework strong enough to unlock resources, foster new growth drivers, address persistent bottlenecks in planning, infrastructure, land management and the environment, and improve residents’ quality of life.



Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Luu Quang speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The council was also urged to improve the quality of its decisions on key issues, particularly in the allocation and use of resources, alongside strengthening oversight of implementation. Quang emphasised the need to reform supervisory activities in a deeper, and more practical and effective manner. In parallel, the council should play a more active role in advancing modern and digital governance, improving urban management, and ensuring more efficient, transparent and citizen-centric public services.



The session is also set to elect key leadership positions under the council’s authority, including the Chairperson and Vice Chairpersons of the People’s Council, as well as the Chairperson, Vice Chairpersons and members of the municipal People’s Committee. It will establish specialised boards of the council, elect their heads, and appoint jurors to the People’s Court./.

