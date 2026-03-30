☀️ Morning digest on March 30

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Party General Secretary To Lam on March 28 called for the urgent completion of an institutional framework to advance Vietnam’s sports sector in a modern and synchronised direction, laying a foundation for long-term development.

Party General Secretary To Lam presents the First-Class Labour Order to the Sports Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (Photo: VNA)

He made the remarks while attending a ceremony in Hanoi marking the 80th anniversary of the traditional day of Vietnam’s sports sector (March 27, 1946 – 2026), organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for accelerating construction of Long Thanh International Airport in southern Dong Nai province to ensure it begins commercial operations in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits construction teams working on the Long Thanh International Airport project in Dong Nai province. (Photo: VNA)

During an on-site inspection on March 29, the PM reviewed progress and sought solutions to bottlenecks in line with directions from Party General Secretary To Lam. He was accompanied by Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha, along with leaders of ministries, central agencies, Dong Nai province and Ho Chi Minh City. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) to diversify its crude oil supply sources and avoid reliance on any single supplier, stressing that ensuring stable inputs is critical to Vietnam’s energy security amid global volatility.



At a working session on March 29 with the refinery’s leadership during his working trip to the northern-central province of Thanh Hoa, the PM underscored that diversifying oil supply is not merely an economic issue but also a matter of sovereignty, security and humanitarian concern. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 28 said strategic technologies must tackle Vietnam’s practical challenges, while chairing a meeting of the Government’s Steering Committee for science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and Project 06.



The PM, who heads the committee, urged the steering committee, ministries, sectors and localities to step up the decisive and coordinated execution of key tasks under the 2026 work programme, while fully materialisng directives from Party General Secretary To Lam. Read full story



- Continuing his working visit to the US, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh on March 27 (local time) addressed the Vietnam–US Finance and Technology Dialogue, met with an Oregon delegation, held talks with California’s State Treasurer, and worked with companies exploring investment opportunities in Vietnam.



The dialogue, themed “Technology and the future of global finance,” drew more than 50 US firms spanning digital finance, blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), crypto assets, startups, biotechnology and data infrastructure. Read full story



- Vietnam is stepping up efforts to secure a sovereign credit rating upgrade and deepen access to global capital, with HSBC expected to play a key advisory role in the process.



At a recent meeting with an HSBC delegation led by Group CEO Georges Elhedery, Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang highlighted the importance of an early credit upgrade to reinforce macroeconomic stability, reduce borrowing costs and strengthen investor confidence, while calling for continued technical support from the bank. Read full story



- The Vietnam Maritime and Inland Waterways Administration (VIMAWA) has urged the Ministry of Construction to request the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to work with its Iranian counterpart to support and prioritise the safe passage of Vietnamese vessels and crews through the Strait of Hormuz.



According to the administration, 19 vessels owned by Vietnamese enterprises are currently operating in the Middle East, including four flying the Vietnamese flag and 15 registered under foreign flags. Amid growing security concerns in the region, VIMAWA stressed the need for stronger coordination with relevant partners to safeguard maritime operations and crew safety. Read full story



- The Visit Vietnam Year 2026 under the theme “Gia Lai – Where the great forests meet the blue sea” officially kicked off in Gia Lai province on March 28 evening, positioning the event as a national tourism highlight to showcase the locality’s unique cultural heritage and strengthen its profile as a vibrant destination connecting highland and coastal tourism experiences.

The opening ceremony of the The Visit Vietnam Year 2026 in Gia Lai province is structured in four thematic chapters, and culminated in a dazzling, multi-coloured fireworks display. (Photo: VNA)

The opening ceremony was attended by head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policies and Strategies Nguyen Thanh Nghi; Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung; Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism and head of the Steering Committee for National Tourism Year 2026 Nguyen Van Hung, ambassadors, consuls general, representatives of international organisations, and a large number of residents and visitors. Read full story



- Vietnam saved an estimated 463,000 kWh of electricity during Earth Hour 2026, as households and businesses nationwide switched off lights from 8:30 to 9:30 pm on March 28, according to the National System and Market Operation Company (NSMO).

A standout moment of the “Hanoi binh yen” (Peaceful Hanoi) live concert on March 28 comes in the finale, when the entire venue goes dark in unison in support of Earth Hour. (Photo: VNA)

This year’s campaign went beyond its symbolic one-hour lights-off gesture, forming part of broader efforts to strengthen national energy security in a changing landscape./. Read full story



