Politics

Party leader chairs Central Military Commission's meeting in Hanoi

The action programme outlines specific targets, tasks, schemes and projects. In 2026, the entire army is tasked with implementing 82 missions, projects and programmes. To date, 50 have been launched, including 17 completed and 33 underway on schedule, while the remaining 32 will continue to be carried out this year.

Party General Secretary To Lam addresses the Central Military Commission's meeting in Hanoi on March 30. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary To Lam addresses the Central Military Commission's meeting in Hanoi on March 30. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary To Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, chaired a meeting of the commission in Hanoi on March 30 to review and adopt a supplemented and revised action programme to implement several resolutions.

The resolutions were approved at the 12th Party Congress of the Vietnam People's Army for the 2025–2030 term and the 14th National Party Congress.

Attendees included State President Luong Cuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who are both standing members of the commission; Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man; and Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.

The action programme outlines specific targets, tasks, schemes and projects. In 2026, the entire army is tasked with implementing 82 missions, projects and programmes. To date, 50 have been launched, including 17 completed and 33 underway on schedule, while the remaining 32 will continue to be carried out this year.

In his remarks, General Secretary Lam commended the General Department of Politics for proactively proposing adjustments and additions to the action programme.

He agreed with the programme’s objectives and assigned the commission’s Standing Board to incorporate delegates’ feedback, finalise the revised programme, and submit it for issuance so that agencies and units can organise implementation.

The Party leader also requested Party committees under the Central Military Commission and the Hanoi Capital Command Party Committee to review and adjust their action programmes to ensure effective implementation of the above-said resolutions./.

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#Party General Secretary To Lam #Central Military Commission #14th National Party Congress #Hanoi Capital Command
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