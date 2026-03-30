Dong Nai pushes to gain centrally-run city status

Dong Nai (VNA) - The Chairman of the People’s Committee of the southern province of Dong Nai has directed local departments, agencies and authorities to mobilise all resources to finalise the dossier for the establishment of Dong Nai as a centrally-governed city, ensuring submission to the Government on schedule for presentation to the 16th-tenure National Assembly at its first session.



Under Official Dispatch No. 4715/UBND-KGVX, heads of agencies and localities are requested to adjust work plans, prioritise completion of the proposal dossier, and work beyond regular hours when necessary. Responsibilities must be clearly assigned to avoid delays, administrative bottlenecks or shirking of duties, while agency leaders are required to directly oversee implementation and take full responsibility for assigned tasks.



The provincial leader stressed that accountability will be considered for leaders of units failing to meet deadlines or compromising dossier quality, thereby affecting overall progress in line with requirements.



Earlier, on March 26, the Government Office issued Document No. 2696/VPCP-TCCV conveying Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra’s directions on accelerating completion of the proposal.



Dong Nai authorities are tasked with coordinating closely with ministries and sectors to fulfil all relevant criteria and conditions, with the dossier expected to be completed no later than March 31, 2026.



The Ministry of Construction is assigned to appraise and consider recognising Dong Nai as a tier-1 urban area, if eligible, before March 31, 2026. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs will coordinate with the province to finalise the dossier, conduct appraisal procedures, collect feedback from relevant ministries and agencies, and submit the proposal to the Government before April 4, 2026.



Relevant ministries and sectors will work closely with Dong Nai to ensure both quality and progress of the dossier.



On March 28, the provincial People’s Council convened its first session for the 2026–2031 term, approving the proposal to recognise Dong Nai as a tier-1 urban area and endorsing the policy of establishing a centrally-governed Dong Nai city based on the province’s existing natural area and population scale. The council also approved in-principle the establishment of 10 wards from the current administrative status of 10 communes.



Previously, at the second plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee held from March 23–25, the committee agreed in-principle to the establishment of Dong Nai as a centrally-governed city, assigning the Politburo to direct the Government to finalise the proposal for submission to the National Assembly for consideration and decision.



Dong Nai currently covers more than 12,737 sq.km and has a population of nearly 4.5 million. In 2025, the province recorded a GRDP of approximately 677.93 trillion VND (25.74 billion USD) and budget revenue exceeding 102.9 trillion VND, with per capita GRDP reaching 152.8 million VND, contributing about 5% to the national GDP./.



VNA