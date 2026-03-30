Politics

Dong Nai pushes to gain centrally-run city status

At the second plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee held from March 23–25, the committee agreed in-principle to the establishment of Dong Nai as a centrally-governed city, assigning the Politburo to direct the Government to finalise the proposal for submission to the National Assembly for consideration and decision.

The Dong Nai River Corridor economic axis, along with the Free Trade Zone and the Airport Urban Area, is expected to be a new growth pole for Dong Nai. (Photo: VNA)
The Dong Nai River Corridor economic axis, along with the Free Trade Zone and the Airport Urban Area, is expected to be a new growth pole for Dong Nai. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai (VNA) - The Chairman of the People’s Committee of the southern province of Dong Nai has directed local departments, agencies and authorities to mobilise all resources to finalise the dossier for the establishment of Dong Nai as a centrally-governed city, ensuring submission to the Government on schedule for presentation to the 16th-tenure National Assembly at its first session.

Under Official Dispatch No. 4715/UBND-KGVX, heads of agencies and localities are requested to adjust work plans, prioritise completion of the proposal dossier, and work beyond regular hours when necessary. Responsibilities must be clearly assigned to avoid delays, administrative bottlenecks or shirking of duties, while agency leaders are required to directly oversee implementation and take full responsibility for assigned tasks.

The provincial leader stressed that accountability will be considered for leaders of units failing to meet deadlines or compromising dossier quality, thereby affecting overall progress in line with requirements.

Earlier, on March 26, the Government Office issued Document No. 2696/VPCP-TCCV conveying Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra’s directions on accelerating completion of the proposal.

Dong Nai authorities are tasked with coordinating closely with ministries and sectors to fulfil all relevant criteria and conditions, with the dossier expected to be completed no later than March 31, 2026.

The Ministry of Construction is assigned to appraise and consider recognising Dong Nai as a tier-1 urban area, if eligible, before March 31, 2026. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs will coordinate with the province to finalise the dossier, conduct appraisal procedures, collect feedback from relevant ministries and agencies, and submit the proposal to the Government before April 4, 2026.

Relevant ministries and sectors will work closely with Dong Nai to ensure both quality and progress of the dossier.

On March 28, the provincial People’s Council convened its first session for the 2026–2031 term, approving the proposal to recognise Dong Nai as a tier-1 urban area and endorsing the policy of establishing a centrally-governed Dong Nai city based on the province’s existing natural area and population scale. The council also approved in-principle the establishment of 10 wards from the current administrative status of 10 communes.

Previously, at the second plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee held from March 23–25, the committee agreed in-principle to the establishment of Dong Nai as a centrally-governed city, assigning the Politburo to direct the Government to finalise the proposal for submission to the National Assembly for consideration and decision.

Dong Nai currently covers more than 12,737 sq.km and has a population of nearly 4.5 million. In 2025, the province recorded a GRDP of approximately 677.93 trillion VND (25.74 billion USD) and budget revenue exceeding 102.9 trillion VND, with per capita GRDP reaching 152.8 million VND, contributing about 5% to the national GDP./.

VNA
#Dong Nai #16th-tenure National Assembly #tier-1 urban area #centrally-governed city Dong Nai
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai to launch major projects ahead of 14th National Party Congress

The launch of work on these projects represents an important political event for the province as they demonstrate the strong commitment of the entire political system to developing a comprehensive and modern infrastructure network, enhancing inter-regional connectivity, and addressing social welfare needs.

See more

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki on the sidelines of an investment promotion conference in Thanh Hoa province on March 29 morning. (Photo: VNA)

PM hosts Japanese Ambassador on sidelines of Thanh Hoa investment conference

At the meeting, the Prime Minister praised the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for its strong, substantive, and effective development across multiple fields, with the high level of political trust between the two countries, especially amid increasingly complex regional and global developments.

Australian navy ship visits Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

Australian navy ship visits Da Nang

The visit aims to strengthen friendship and mutual trust between the two countries, in line with efforts to promote the Vietnam – Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was established in March 2024.

Party General Secretary To Lam presents the First-Class Labour Order to the Sports Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (Photo: VNA)

Party chief urges completion of institutional framework for modern sports development

Party General Secretary To Lam said the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the sports sector, ministries, agencies, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, mass organisations, local authorities, schools, businesses and society as a whole must urgently complete the institutional framework for sports development in a modern and synchronised direction to pave the way for long-term progress.

The fifth conference of the 18th-tenure Hanoi Party Committee (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi sets vision to become global city beyond 2065

Under its master plan with a 100-year vision, Hanoi is expected to evolve into a global city beyond 2065 – recognised among leading international capitals for quality of life and overall well-being.

Officials of Ho Chi Minh City and the delegation of Perm Krai at the meeting on March 27 (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City promotes cooperation with Russian localities

Ho Chi Minh City will continue to bring into full play the strengths of the three former localities as hubs of finance, science and technology, high-tech industry, energy, tourism, maritime economy, and logistics, to boost cooperation with partners worldwide, including Russia.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Morocco Le Kim Quy (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–Morocco relations advance towards stronger cooperation, shared prosperity: diplomat

On the occasion of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Morocco, Vietnamese Ambassador to Morocco Le Kim Quy described the milestone as an opportunity to honour the historic ties between Vietnam and Morocco and reaffirm their shared commitment to building an even stronger future of friendship and cooperation for the benefit of both nations.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang (centre) and delegates at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam deploys first joint military operations officer to UNISFA

The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hanoi on March 27 to present decisions of the State President and the Minister of National Defence assigning two officers to undertake duties at the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the European Union Training Mission (EUTM).

A health worker provides home health care for ethnic minority residents. (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Human rights must not be misused

Throughout different historical periods, from the struggle for national liberation to national construction and defence, the consistent viewpoint of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the State has been to place people at the centre of all development policies.