Australian navy ship visits Da Nang

Da Nang (VNA) — The Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Toowoomba, led by Lieutenant Colonel Alicia Harrison, arrived at Tien Sa Port on March 28, beginning a five-day friendly visit to the central city of Da Nang.

Representatives from the Da Nang Department of Foreign Affairs, the Naval Region 3 Command, the city Military Command, the city Border Guard Command, the Da Nang Port Border Guard Command, among others, attended the welcome ceremony.

At the event, representatives of Da Nang authorities presented flowers to the officers and crew members of the Australian naval ship.

Delegates at the welcome ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The visit aims to strengthen friendship and mutual trust between the two countries, in line with efforts to promote the Vietnam – Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was established in March 2024.

During their stay in Da Nang, the ship’s officers are scheduled to pay courtesy calls to leaders of the municipal People’s Committee and the Naval Region 3 Command.

They will also take part in professional exchanges and sports activities with officers of the Vietnam People’s Navy, interact with students from the University of Foreign Language Studies under the University of Da Nang, and visit several cultural and tourist sites in the city./.