☕ Afternoon briefing on March 27



Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- The business community will play a leading role in driving double-digit economic growth in 2026 and the following years, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told a conference in Hanoi on March 27.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh reiterated Vietnam’s two centenary strategic goals, saying that double-digit growth from 2026 and beyond will require stronger, more mature enterprises capable of driving sustained expansion. Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on March 27 held a working session with Mariam J. Sherman, the World Bank's Division Director for Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, discussing measures to step up cooperation initiatives in water resources, agriculture and environmental management.



Ha highlighted the World Bank (WB) as a leading development partner that has provided effective support to Vietnam in many areas including infrastructure, institutional building, human resource development and sustainable growth. Read full story



- The Vietnam Sports Economy Summit 2026 (VSES 2026) opened in Hanoi on March 27, bringing together around 300 delegates to explore the development of sports as a new economic driver.



The event, held under the direction of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and co-organised by the Sports Authority of Vietnam, the Vietnam Olympic Committee and VietContent - a leading producer and distributor of entertainment and sports in Vietnam. Participants included representatives of management agencies, sports organisations and businesses, along with investors and experts. Read full story



- Vietnam has temporarily cut environmental protection tax on petrol, diesel and jet fuel to zero under a decision signed by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, as the Government moves to stabilise the domestic fuel market and safeguard energy security.



Under the decision taking effect from March 26 midnight through April 15, petrol, diesel and jet fuel will also be exempt from value-added tax (VAT) declarations and payments, while still permitting firms to claim input VAT deductions. Read full story



- The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Ministry of Finance have decided to further cut retail fuel prices, effective from midnight on March 26.



Under the new pricing framework, E5 RON92 biofuel is capped at 23,326 VND (0.89 USD) per litre, down 4,749 VND from the previous ceiling. The price of RON95-III is set at no more than 24,332 VND per litre, marking a decrease of 5,625 VND. Read full story



- The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has granted permission to Qatar Airways to operate three combined flights on the Doha–Hanoi–Ho Chi Minh City route.



Due to the temporary closure of Doha’s airspace amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the airline plans to operate flights on the DOH–HAN–SGN–HAN–DOH route from March 24 - 29, 2026. Read full story



- The Da Nang Union of Friendship Organisations (DAFO) has signed a new round of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs), mobilising pledged assistance worth about 2.79 million USD across various spheres.



Speaking at the March 27 signing ceremony, DAFO President Nguyen Ngoc Binh highlighted the union’s ongoing efforts to expand partnerships with international organisations, resulting in a range of practical projects supporting sustainable development, livelihoods for women and vulnerable groups, education, healthcare, and emergency relief. International experts and volunteers have also contributed to priority programmes across the city. Read full story



- The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hanoi on March 27 to present decisions of the State President and the Minister of National Defence assigning two officers to undertake duties at the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the European Union Training Mission (EUTM).

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang (centre) and delegates at the event. (Photo: VNA)

This marks the first time Vietnam has deployed an officer to serve as joint military operations officer at UNISFA. Read full story



- The luxury cruise ship Noble Caledonia – Island Sky docked at Quy Nhon Port in Gia Lai province on March 27, carrying around 180 passengers and crew, the majority of whom were tourists from the UK and Ireland.

isitors delighted by the warm welcome from Gia Lai province. (Photo: VNA)

The vessel anchored offshore at 7:00 am and was scheduled to depart at 5:30 pm the same day. Read full story



- Vietnamese airlines will adjust flight networks and capacity from April 2026 to cope with rising Jet A-1 fuel prices and maintain operational efficiency, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).



The authority held a working session on March 24 with domestic airlines, aviation fuel suppliers, airport operators, and the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation to discuss coordinated responses to current market challenges./. Read full story





