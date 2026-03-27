Da Nang secures 2.79 million USD in international NGO aid

Da Nang (VNA) – The Da Nang Union of Friendship Organisations (DAFO) has signed a new round of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs), mobilising pledged assistance worth about 2.79 million USD across various spheres.

Speaking at the March 27 signing ceremony, DAFO President Nguyen Ngoc Binh highlighted the union’s ongoing efforts to expand partnerships with international organisations, resulting in a range of practical projects supporting sustainable development, livelihoods for women and vulnerable groups, education, healthcare, and emergency relief. International experts and volunteers have also contributed to priority programmes across the city.

As part of the 2026–2030 foreign NGO aid mobilisation plan, DAFO formalised cooperation with six partners, including Habitat for Humanity International and the Social Assistance Program for Vietnam (US); Korea Food for the Hungry International and Share Sarangbat (Republic of Korea); Activity International (the Netherlands); and Catalyste+ (Canada).

President of the Da Nang Union of Friendship Organisations Nguyen Ngoc Binh speaks at the signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

The funding will support initiatives in clean water and sanitation, housing, education, healthcare, disability assistance, livelihood development, disaster preparedness, and the deployment of international specialists and volunteers.

The agreements are expected to broaden Da Nang’s international cooperation network while reflecting the shared commitment of foreign NGOs to community development, sustainable growth, and social welfare in the locality.

In the first round in October 2025, DAFO signed agreements with three foreign NGOs worth 62.5 billion VND (2.37 million USD)./.